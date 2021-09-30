Balmain Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





On September 28, 2011, a 25-year-old stranger named Olivier Rousteing made his first bow for Balmain. At the time, there were many who found it hard to imagine someone who looked like [him] could run a Parisian fashion house. That’s what Beyoncé says in her (pre-recorded) opening message for the Rousteings 10th anniversary show tonight. She was right, and how wrong they were. During his early years, Rousteing was repeatedly referred to as Fantasy Island, vulgar, or trashy, and in retrospect the subconscious subtext is both clear and damning. This annoyed him with good reason. He worked twice as hard. But when in 2016, some five years later, Rousteing, the first black man to run a historic French house, matured enough in himself to regard those beards of hatred not as wounds but as badges of honor and scars of the good fight! He gained super power. . He realized that the furious noise was the angry creaking of the hinges of a door that had never opened until he pushed it open. So he kept pushing. Tonight there was still noise. But this time it was 6,000 real people, not fashion people who screamed as Rousteing bowed at the end of this show. They screamed almost as loud when Beyonc started talking, and almost as loud again when Naomi Campbell walked into the premiere of a dozen archive capsule we saw at the end, derived from the Favorite Pieces and the most efficient of Rousteing. last decade here. Fascinatingly, they also shouted with more enthusiasm jumped up by Michel Gaubert was celebrating when Precious Lee and Alva Claire, two models whose bodies are larger than conventional fashions, the false sample size limitations paraded. As the comments under the newspaper fashion articles show, real people shy away from super skinny fetish fashions, and rightfully so. Or as Rousteing said: I’m glad you hear them screaming too. I think this shows that the fashion industry sometimes comes too late to understand that this is the new world. And how beautiful it is to show the reality and the difference, and to let the norm that we have come to understand is fashion. The show had such a huge audience as it was billed as the heart of a two-day music festival hosted by Balmain. Doja Cat aired immediately after the clothes, before Franz Ferdinand ended the party. As for the other houses in Paris grandiloquently trying to drop their bombshell, this democratic display of openness was pretty hard to beat. The collection we saw was ready-to-wear for women and men, a prelude to this special section of archives, opened by Campbell and closed by Carla Bruni, before Rousteings’ raucous curtsy. The collection was festive, but, as always with Rousteing, also honest. The things I reacted to the most were the sensuality of the backless stitching in men’s clothing, the comfortable appeal of its Insta-friendly slides, the square link chain details that were the metaphorical connecting point to through the collection and the framing of the female body which, unlike some collections, we have seen this hormonal season feel more festive than salacious. The latest dresses in the ready-to-wear section reflected another recent truth from Rousteing: During the lockdown, he suffered severe burns, spent a month in the hospital recovering, and treated for altered pigmentation on his skin. Consequently. After storing this knowledge in private for a while, he threw it into his process tonight, thus possessing it by denying it through his expression in crafting. Fresh, daring, stimulating, that’s how Beyonc described Rousteing in her preamble. She was still right.

