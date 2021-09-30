Bridal Council unveils plans for New York Bridal Fashion Week





new York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week returns from October 6 to 8 with a hybrid calendar of physical appointments and digital presentations for the publication date season 2022, the bride the board announced. With COVID-19, everyone wanted to come together and have a market in person, but once we looked at retailers and bridal designers around the world, we realized that so many people can’t travel due to the restrictions. So we decided to offer a hybrid market this season, the last two were virtual, said Michelle Iacovelli, executive director of the board, on Zoom. Well, have the Bridal Council x PullQuest platform; there are a handful of designers showing up in person, with dates mostly in the market. Those who show have showrooms in new York City or are closer and can easily travel. These options will be available but the majority of designers will be on PullQuest. More from WWD With the hybrid model, whether you are in person or not, you can also see everything online. If you can’t make it in person, all of the designers showcase their collections right here on the home page; if you go in person, it’s useful afterwards, echoed Natalie Meyer, founder of PullQuest. An overview of The Bridal Council x PullQuest homepage. – Credit: courtesy image Courtesy Image October 2021 bridal market marks the third season of The Bridal Council x PullQuest, a platform chosen by the council to help bring the bridal market virtually to its global audience and market. The platform will continue to serve as a one-stop-shop for designers, providing a unified sales and media hub for the industry. It will include a presentation schedule, downloadable press kits, digital showrooms with images and videos from the collection, etc., as well as a continuation of streamlined tools from previous seasons for sales (option to switch wholesale orders), media, influencers and stylists. The story continues The bridal hub will go live on October 6 and will remain on the site for six months after market week, allowing designers to update the platform, retailers to place orders and media, and stylists and influencers to access and pull looks. Global designers featured on The Bridal Council x PullQuest include: Amsale, Anne Barge, Atelier Couture by Professor Jimmy Choo OBE, Caroline Castigliano, Chakra Bridal Wear, Dana Harel, Eisen Stein, Esposa Couture, Ines Di Santo, Jesus Peiro, Kaviar Gauche , Lea-Ann Belter, Madeline Gardner, Marchesa, Maria Elena Headpieces, Naeem Khan, Neta Dover, Peter Langner, Rita Vinieris, Sareh Nouri and Van Der Velde. Who arranges in-person dates have yet to be announced. The CFDAs New York Fashion Week’s October 2021 bridal calendar, which runs simultaneously, also seeks to be a hybrid between in-person and digital. publication date 2022 and spring 2022 collections; multiple brands should appear on both PullQuest and CFDAs Runway 360s digital platforms. Other labels appearing only on the CFDA calendar include: Vivienne Westwood, Verdin New York, Andrew Kwon, Alexandra Grecco, Vera Wang Bride, Halfpenny London, Berta, Muse by Berta, Berta Privee, Scorcesa, Jenny Yoo, Monique Lhuillier Bliss for Kay Jewelers, Rebecca Schoneveld, Grace Loves Lace, PatBo, Pronovias, Besa Bridal, Odylyne the Ceremony, Kosibah, Eva Lendel, Yolancris, Francesca Miranda, Pia Gladys Perey, Maria Farbinni, Julie Vino, Houghton by Katharine Polk, Lihi Hod, Heidi Elnora , Edem, Justin Alexander Signature, JLM Couture (Allison Webb, Blush by Francesca Avila, Lazaro), Vanitas, Eve of Milady, Nadia Manjarrez Studio, Zuhair Murad, Alon Livne White, Reem Acra, Stefania Everenn, Davids Bridal, Sheila Frank Bridal and Concept won. Several brands are expected to appear on both digital platforms. The best of WWD Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

