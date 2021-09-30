Sharon Stone shines in a sequined dress and crystal-covered sandals at the No Time to Die movie premiere





Sharon stone arrived at the Monaco premiere of No Time to Die in true James Bond style. The Basic Instinct star opted for a sleeveless silver midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana encrusted with sequins and featuring stone-covered straps. To complete the sleek look, the legendary actress donned a pair of sparkling crystal-covered ankle strap sandals with thin straps and an asymmetrical toe. The actress’ shoes were a smart choice for the red carpet considering the film is all about glamor and action. In addition, she added some shiny accessories including emerald green rings and a jewelry encrusted silver clutch. More New Shoes Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet at the No Time to Die movie premiere. – Credit: SplashNews.com SplashNews.com In recent months, many celebrities have celebrated the start of indoor events with glitter sandals, including Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and Christine Quinn. This style has made a strong statement at VIP events like the Cannes Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week, the Dolce & Gabbana runway show and the Met Gala. Sharon Stone dazzles in a shimmering Dolce & Gabbana dress with crystal-embellished sandals on the red carpet of the No Time to Die movie premiere. – Credit: SplashNews.com SplashNews.com When it comes to red carpet events, Stone always portrays himself with elegance and grace. From her sparkling gold gown at the Zurich Film Festival to her purple Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Prince Albert and Princess Charlene gala, it’s obvious the actress is focused on elevating high fashion. Some of his must-have brands, which are styled by Paris Libby, include Thom Browne, Chopard, Garcons Infideles, DSquared2 and Christian Louboutin. Earlier this year, Stone received the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters, awarded to artists and writers who contribute to the influence of French culture and art around the world. The story continues Upgrade your evening shoes with these jewel encrusted heels inspired by Sharon Stone. Buy now: Badgley Mischka Galia Embellished Sandal, $ 255 Buy now: Betsey Johnson Paytn Sandal, $ 99.99 Buy now: Aquazzura Celeste glitter leather sandals, $ 1,250 Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

