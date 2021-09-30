NIU today | Students create “Fall in love with fashion” windows





Things have become more fashionable at NIU. From fashionable casual business styles to current fall trends, visitors to Wirtz Hall will be inspired by the storefronts which have been themed Fall in Love with Fashion. In the field of fashion merchandising, visual merchandising is a popular career choice after graduation, said MaryAnn Lorenz, assistant professor of Fashion Marketing at the School of Family and Consumer Sciences. In addition to working in a retail store, a student would not have the ability to create visual displays other than the college experience. The showcases are the work of students of the Fashion Industries Organization (FIO), the student-run group for the Fashion Merchandising Program, although students of all majors are welcome. The FIO offers its members professional development opportunities that are not available in a typical classroom, said Drew Randazzo, senior president and president of the FIO. In addition to seasonal showcases, we offer field trips, our annual spring fashion show and more. Randazzo, who studies both fashion marketing and merchandising, said FIO members were eager to take care of the storefronts, especially after doing most of the stuff practically last year. I’m excited to be back on campus and having the opportunity to collaborate with my peers on creative projects like the fall showcase, said Randazzo. These opportunities make great talking points for networking events and interviews, as well as content for CVs and digital portfolios. On the theme of Fall in Love with Fashion, the students chose denim and khaki as well as fall-inspired colors that convey a sense of style. We intentionally selected basic pieces to style the models so viewers can see how they can style pieces that they probably already have in their wardrobes, said Randazzo. I hope visitors to Wirtz Hall take inspiration from the final installation to prepare their wardrobes for fall. Lorenz said that in addition to inspiring visitors, the window installation provides students with a critical experience that helps them prepare for a career after graduation. These are important skills, said Lorenz. Along with hands-on experience, students collaborate with each other, gain experience in teamwork, put a concept into action, and gain a solid understanding of how visual merchandising works. Randazzo, agreed, adding that the FIO provided him with professional development opportunities. Not only did I gain hands-on experience, but I also developed my self-confidence, delegation skills and time management, said Randazzo. I couldn’t be more grateful for the experience and knowledge I gained as a member and board member of Fashion Industries Organization.

