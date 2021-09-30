Maven wedding dress Monique Lhuillier shares the moment she felt she really did it

welcome to The Tales of E!, our series on women leaders in their field and masters of their profession. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerful women answer any questions you might have about how they got to where they are today and what they’ve overcome to get there. Read as they bring their resumes to life.

There was a time when people couldn’t tell Monique Lhuillier‘The name of. Now it’s a household.

But before she became the empress of evening wear and synonymous with wedding dresses (even Britney spears was a client!), the budding designer born in the Philippines was a bride-to-be herself and not exactly thrilled with the options for her big day.

“I went to the bridal salon and tried things there, but it was either too traditional or like big chicks and lace and very heavy, or the extreme was going on, it was very minimal, ”she recalls in an exclusive interview with E! News of the options she found in the ’90s. “I just felt like neither of them was me. And I couldn’t believe I was the only one feeling. That. So that’s when I thought there was an opportunity in the market that I could grab. “

In a way, that was a fateful assurance for Lhuillier, who was about to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising around the same time as his engagement. But, first, she had a revealing final project, one that helped plant the seeds for her career to come.

“There was going to be a parade,” she recalls. “We all had to present a mini collection. And for some reason I chose to do a wedding scene.” At that point, everything in her life pointed to the bride. “While I was putting this collection [together], I was like, I really want to have my own collection. And I was thinking about the label and all that. And then I also got engaged at that point and started looking for a wedding dress, and that’s where it all started to fall into place. “

Having grown up as a fashion enthusiast with a penchant for glamor, Lhuillier was well on the way to making her dreams come true, but the way forward would not be familiar territory.

“When I graduated from design school and decided to go into the bridal business, I really didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. “I had never worked for a historic house before. I just knew I wanted to create these beautiful dresses.” So she was notified by calling the retailers and asking if she could show them her five dresses. Through these conversations, Lhuillier learned that she could exhibit her work at a trade show, where she ended up getting multiple clients and a whole new set of anxieties. “Despite being so happy, I was like, ‘Oh my God, five stores came to get us. Now we’re in business and I have to make all these dresses.’”

She got by with the help of her husband, then a business student. Tom bugbee, but without the help of external investments. “We were a very light startup. I started the business from the basement of our home in Malibu,” she described. “We designed Monday through Thursday, packed all the boxes, shipped the material via UPS. And on Friday, we would get on a plane and go to local bridal salons across the country that would transport us. And I would do chest exhibitions. from Friday in the early evening and leave on Sunday. “

In the end, earning the miles paid off.

“People couldn’t say my name for life. They would say, ‘Oh, you know that girl Monique, is she new?’ Or ‘Monique Lhu … I can’t say her name,’ “she recalled. After almost four years, “people started to say Monique Lhuillier,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, something’s going on. We’re going in the right direction.’ And that gave us confidence to continue. “

Then, in 2002, Angelina Jolie stepped out at the Golden Globes in a strapless black dress by Lhuillier. “Seeing her on the red carpet,” the designer recalls, “really opened my eyes to the exposure a celebrity brings to your designs.”

Milestones accelerated for Lhuillier as she transitioned from bridal to evening and ready-to-wear and made her New York Fashion Week debut. In the height of early days, she dressed the bride of all brides, Britney Spears, for her wedding to her ex Kevin federline. Countless stars have since donned her dresses, Chip bag‘s Phoebe Waller-Pont for her three-time winning night at the 2019 Emmy Awards at the former First Lady Michelle obama To Carrie Underwood and Reese witherspoon on their wedding days.

But her talents didn’t end with the celebrity set. During her 25 years in business, Lhuillier, now a mother of two, has extended her designs from church aisles, parades and red carpets to wedding invitations, perfumes, lingerie, housewares and now a collection of BLISS bridal jewelry with Kay Jewelers. The latest collaboration appears to be a complete moment for Lhuillier, whose first job as a teenager was to help his parents with their jewelry business.

“I always say that there is no marriage without an engagement ring, it all starts from there,” she said. “I took all the inspiration from my wedding dresses, the floral details, the vines, the intricacies. Inside the ring, I even put the bottom down so you know it’s a Monique. Lhuillier, that ring. There is a diamond band inside with a little XO, which is like a love note from me to the bride. “

While offering mini love notes with her rings, she gave E! News some important lessons from his long career. Make a vow to engage in some of his hard-earned wisdoms.

On his practical approach to his work:

“Until this day in a photoshoot, I pump up the dresses, I take the steamboat. I mean, I have people helping me, great teams, but I have the feel like we’re all in the same boat. And so, we just want the best result in the end. I don’t wait for people to do it. I go and do it myself. I am very practical and I feel like you have to listen to your instincts and do what feels right to you. “

While waiting to found a family:

“The best decision I made was not to start a family until 10 years after our inception, so we really devoted all of our time to the business. And once we started our family, we already had a great team in place and, yes, we were busy and still juggling, but I felt like we already had a solid foundation. “

On his recurring career mistake:

“I used to stress about everything. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I could have done this one better’ … I wondered if that was good enough. And in hindsight. now i think i was so hard on myself i enjoy what i do now more because i feel like when i design the collection and i feel good then i dont doubt not. I released it to the world. Before, I was just going over and over and being super stressed. I have more balance in my life now. Before, the first 10 years, that was really it, all the work. And now I was able to have my family life, I have my friend life, I have a very healthy balance now. It took me a while to get there.

On her biggest advice to brides who buy their dress:

“Enter an open mind, try on as many silhouettes as possible, then listen to your instincts when deciding which one is that. Forget what is expected, what traditions are. Just buy the dress that makes you feel the prettiest.”

On what she would say to her 24 year old self:

“I would say it’s okay to make a mistake every now and then, not to be too hard on myself and expect your first try to be perfect. I think there has been a lot of nights when I was very stressed and hard on myself and I’m going to tell my young self to breathe and everything will be fine … Plus now that I’m older and wiser I also think I would say to my young self that it is really important to have a group of women who support and help each other. I have it in my life now, but I can’t tell you how important it is. We We can all do so many things individually, but together we are even stronger. So encourage each other. “

On the lesson behind his lasting career:

“It really comes down to finding what you love to do because for me that’s what I think I was here to do and so I never gave up. Even when some seasons weren’t so good, not so well received or there were failures, I never stopped believing in myself saying to myself: “So that was it. Next season is something else. “And I think keeping that optimism and believing in myself is why I’m here. I didn’t have a lot of fashion contacts when I started. was 24 i graduated from design school and didn’t really work for anyone else so if i can do it anyone can do it but you just need to truly believe in yourself. “

that of Monique Lhuillier BLISS bridal jewelry collection with Kay Jewelers is now available online and in store.