CSU hoops start training to encourage fashion – Loveland Reporter-Herald

FORT COLLINS Although unlikely, finding a way to move up to a solid Power 5 program is a dream come true for Division II basketball players across the country.

After earning All-American honors as the Dallas Baptist do-it-all star last season, Chandler Jacobs defied the generally unlikely odds by signing with Texas Tech in April.

Nonetheless, something went wrong when the 6-foot-3 goaltender began to process his decision. Although he had the opportunity to compete in the Big 12 for a rising team that has qualified for three of the last four NCAA tournaments, TTU did not provide the personal connection Jacobs wanted.

“Honestly, when I got involved with Texas Tech, I felt like it was for the wrong reasons,” Jacobs said. “I woke up the next day and didn’t feel in my heart that this was where I wanted to be. Then Coach Ali (Farokhmanesh) contacted me and I was able to feel the compassion, empathy and love they had for me here. I wanted coaches who really care about me off the pitch. It was the big thing for me. It’s a very welcoming environment and I feel like I can be myself here.

Since returning to Colorado state in May, Jacobs’ change of heart seems to be paying off for both parties involved.

In CSU’s first official 2021-22 training on Tuesday, the versatile ground general followed an encouraging summer by seamlessly displaying his multi-faceted skills on both ends of the pitch.

Rather than standing out like a sore thumb, Jacobs who averaged 20.8 points on 56% of shots, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior at DBU has encountered a minimum of problems in competition at the level of his seasoned teammates since his arrival. in Fort Collins.

And after showing everything from his diverse scoring talent to his length on the boards, Jacobs revealed seemingly favorable odds of providing an immediate boost to the Rams on Tuesday.

“Over the last two weeks of the summer you could see him starting to really feel comfortable,” Medved said. “It really happens. I think it will be a major part of what we do this year. For him, it is about walking on this fine line. His role is different from what he was at Dallas Baptist, and he needs to find a way to fit into a new team. But at the same time, he has to be who he is too. But he fits in very well with the rest of the team and I think he will find that balance over time.

Beyond Jacobs’ encouraging transition to the roster, additional notes as Medved’s side enter their final leg of pre-season preparation:

Cooley, Jones gets along well with the staff

Speaking of new strengths, CSU acquired a pair of assistant coaches from Brian Cooley and Sam Jones after the 2020-21 trip to the semifinals of the national invitational tournament.

With a great deal of mid-term experience, Cooley joined Medved’s staff in May after a five-season tenure at Wright State in which the Horizon League program recorded an overall record of 109-49. Previously, Cooley had enjoyed similar success during a long tenure in the state of South Dakota, while the Jackrabbits had secured three invites to March Madness.

Meanwhile, with expertise in skills development, Jones served as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ player development coordinator for the past two NBA campaigns following a brief stint as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. the G-League from 2016 to 2019.

Dave Thorson and JR Blount, CSU full staff members who followed Drake’s Medved to CSU in 2018 left substantial shoes to fill on leaving during the offseason. Nonetheless, CSU’s belief in the ability of Cooley and Jones as viable offsets continues to grow every day.

“They are great teachers and great human beings,” Medved said. “They have been very successful in their careers. Having that new perspective and a different perspective can help. And they fit so well into our mold. So this part was great. I think everyone here, new players and coaches, have connected really well. “

A complete offseason proving beneficial for Medved’s troop

After the COVID campaign had a chaotic preseason last time around, the Rams have clearly taken full advantage of the 2021-2022 opportunity to endure an eight-week summer training period.

In light of ranking as a Mountain West team in the middle of the pack on Glass last year, it looks like CSU’s big men have taken the need to improve the program’s collective rebound production personally.

Specifically, several red shirt second-year forwards James Moors, senior Adam Thistlewood and second student Jacob Jennissen strolled through the Moby Arena with noticeably inflated stature on Tuesday.

And although the first day of official training was marked by some rust, the Rams seemed well conditioned and ready to roll up and down, passionately pouring the competition juices onto the hardwood.

From an execution standpoint, CSU looked further than expected on day one.

“We’ve been fighting each other since May, so it was pretty straightforward to tackle the problem today,” said junior David Roddy. “We need to become more mature and fight adversity with a better attitude. But I’m super proud of my team because we’re always competitive. That’s what makes this team so good.

A non-conference list triggering an immediate emergency

It shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that Medved’s veteran squad ran the floor with noticeable intensity throughout the 2021-2022 opening training session. Since he barely found himself on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble last March, CSU’s goals and motivation to build the program’s 20-8 season have been taken for granted.

Yet the Rams’ sense of urgency on Day 1 is also tied to the powerful no-conference schedule knocking on the team’s front door. Among a plethora of resume creation opportunities, CSU opens the campaign against reigning Sweet 16 contestant Oral Roberts, before taking on the likes of Saint Mary’s and the State of Mississippi from the start.

There is no time to waste on Medved’s list.

“We wanted to set up a timeline that gives us a chance to compete for a global bid,” Medved said. “Obviously we did. Now you have to take care of business. But no one will be able to say that we didn’t go for it and challenge ourselves. That’s what these guys signed up for. I don’t want to look back and say we haven’t given ourselves opportunities. And these guys want to prove themselves against good competition.