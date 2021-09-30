The Denver family has been hand-sewing quinceaera dresses for nearly four decades





DENVER (KDVR) One of the most iconic traditions in Hispanic culture, the celebration of the quinceaera, the event marking the moment when a girl turns into a woman at the age of 15 or quince in Spanish. The elaborate party often involves an extravagant dress. And in Denver, there is a family that you go to if you want that special handmade dress. For nearly four decades, the Zamora Lara family turned quinceaera dreams into carefully sewn masterpieces. Not just a food truck: El Cacheton offers shrimp micheladas, mini pancakes and mentoring

We are the only ones here in Denver who make the dresses by hand and by hand. For nearly four decades, the Zamora Lara family turned quinceaera dreams into carefully sewn masterpieces. (KDVR) Brian Lara is the third generation to work in the family business. At 17, he worked part-time in his family’s quinceaera clothing store on Federal Boulevard. “It’s like one of the first things everyone sees. That’s why we have to make it perfect for her so she can feel like she’s the only one there,” Lara said. Brian lara It begins with a quinceaera vision. Brian’s father Carlos turns this idea into a grand design, and then ultimately into a sight to see. “You have to have a lot of imagination: the materials, the colors, the embroidery so it’s an art,” said Carlos. Carlos, coincidentally, created his first quinceaera dress at age 15. “Each design has 1,200,000 stitches. That’s about what it takes to embroider a dress, ”said Carlos. The sculpture will recognize the sugar beet workers in Fort Collins

He learned from his teacher and mother, Isadora Zamora. She started the family business in Juarez, Mexico, and 10 years ago they brought their love and passion for sewing to the United States and landed in Denver. Isadora Zamora Today, Isadora is one of the many family members who spend their days working to the constant rhythm of a sewing machine. “Each quinceaera has its own perspective, so we sit down, we learn what their favorite color is, what their design is,” Carlos said. From royal-inspired dresses covered in crystals to the traditional Mexican rider theme, Carlos wants to create something special for every customer who walks into his store. This is why his family insists on doing all the work under one roof. Carlos zamora “It’s very rare that a girl comes in and likes a single dress. No, each girl likes a piece of several dresses. So we like to do it to their liking, to do it to their liking, ”said Carlos. The unique quinceaera celebration is a centuries-old Hispanic tradition that Carlos and his family want to help keep alive in Denver and beyond. “I would like everyone in the United States to feel the joy that we feel in the tradition of quinceaera,” he said. “I want to extend this joy.”



