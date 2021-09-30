An Vandevorst appointed Head of Fashion Design at Polimoda – WWD





The Italian fashion school Polimoda takes on a little more the Belgian accent. After recruiting Kris Van Assche as a mentor for the master’s program in Creative Direction, the Florence-based school appointed An Vandevorst as head of the fashion design department, WWD has learned. The post was previously held by Massimiliano Giornetti, who took office in 2019 and was subsequently promoted to principal of the school in February while continuing to lead the fashion design department until the end of the final academic year. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, where she met her future business and life partner Filip Arickx on their first day of school, Vandevorst has been a prolific designer and half of the fashion brand. AF Vandevorst was established. in 1997 and dropped out last year after 22 years. “In a time when most of us have access to all the answers, it has become important to ask the right questions, to spark curiosity,” said Vandevorst, developing his teaching approach for the school. “What is your passion? What do you want to achieve or give up in life? We can help students discover what is inside them and learn to explore and develop their thoughts and personalities. She underlined the increased relevance of technology and virtual reality in defining today’s creativity and said she is committed to providing new generations of talent with the necessary means, skills and experiences. to translate their vision and ideas into “a success story”. Referring to today’s fast-paced fashion environment, Vandevorst said his aim was to bring “emotions and humanity into fashion, by getting rid of the dogma that people have need to work until they fall, genuinely caring about waste and embracing all body types, to escape the speed of it all. The biggest difference between the past and the present and hopefully – the near future of fashion is the shift from analog to digital, from 2D to 3D, from reality to fantasy, and from exclusivity to inclusiveness. “Students need to learn to persevere and believe in their own ideas. They must know how to express themselves and defend themselves. It will be interesting for me to witness the interaction with them, pass on my skills and get to know their new vision with one main goal: beauty, ”she continued. Vandevorst joined the Florentine school a few weeks after the appointment of Van Assche. The former artistic director of Berluti, who cut ties with the LVMH-owned menswear brand Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton earlier this year, also studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp when Linda Loppa was the head of the fashion department. Loppa, a seasoned fashion trainer with over 40 years of experience, moved to Florence in 2007 to become Director of Polimoda for nine years, before assuming her current role as Strategy and Vision Advisor. His link with the Belgian team is considered decisive for the two most recent appointments of Van Assche and Vandevorst. SEE ALSO: Kris Van Assche to mentor Polimoda fashion students Massimiliano Giornetti appointed director of Polimoda Polimoda highlights the link between fashion and music with his latest project

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/an-vandevorst-named-polimoda-head-fashion-design-1234954386/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos