Off-White CEO on the development of brands with new luxury codes

MILAN It’s a super exciting time for Off-White, according to General Manager Andrea Grilli.

The brand, launched by Virgil Abloh in 2014, and its licensee New Guards Group experienced a real development. We have set up new divisions, with tighter brand control and there has been a shift from wholesale distribution to direct-to-consumer distribution, Grilli said in an exclusive interview, noting that White has abandoned some of its streetwear associations by developing new luxury codes, while focusing on unexpected collaborations and remaining faithful to the essence and creativity of the brand.

Off-White has also seen major direct and indirect changes since its launch. As reported, in May LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton strengthened its relationship with Abloh beyond the fashion division and the French luxury conglomerate increased its stake in White LLC, the brand owner of Ablohs White mark, at 60 percent. Abloh retained a 40 percent stake and remains creative director of the label. Abloh is also artistic director of the men’s clothing collections at Louis Vuitton, a position he has held since March 2018.

The New Guards Group, based in Milan, was sold to Farfetch in 2019 for $ 675 million and that was also a key part of Off-Whites’ evolution to a more digital brand. Digital was our Achilles heel, Grilli recalled. Now, an increasingly fundamental element for companies, this channel is experiencing double-digit growth.

Off-White is not revealing financial details, but Grilli reiterated that the brand has the potential to reach € 1 billion in revenue within five to ten years. We are on track to meet that goal, he said, pointing to continued growth even during the pandemic year on year since 2019. Off-White has never stopped growing and that’s a question. of pride and joy for Virgil, said Grilli.

He touted the privilege of having unbeatable leadership at LVMH and Farfetch, which allows for constant learning and constructive dialogues with Michael Burke, CEO of Louis Vuitton, for example.

Over the past 12-18 months, Off-White has created new divisions and expanded its product offering with new categories, such as housewares, children’s clothing and eyewear, prioritizing quality over quantity, Grilli said. None of these are developed through licensing agreements, as is generally the custom. New Guards Group has hired more than 100 people in the past year, many of whom work on Off-White, he said.

On the occasion of Milan Design Week, Off-White and Ginori 1735 presented a limited-edition capsule that included a larger partnership to be unveiled in April 2022. The capsule included a complete dinnerware set with plates, serving platters, a teapot and a tea saucer. in black and white graffiti. -inspired decors.

With Ginori, his artistic influences and historical expertise, there is an opportunity to further expand the Off-White lifestyle, Grilli said. We always thought it was scalable, and two years ago we tested the market with a few items that sold out in a week. There was a void that we knew we could fill. Virgil is a communicator and it is never a one-sided monologue; he listens to consumers and their expectations.

While developing Off-Whites’ online presence, Grilli has also spearheaded the development of physical retail in major capitals, such as a flagship that opened in July in Paris, and in luxury resorts, such as Sardinia Porto Cervo; Forte dei Marmi in Tuscany and Ibiza. Stores in Milan and Miami designed by Abloh and AMO, the research and design arm of architecture firm OMA, opened last year.

There are now 60 Off-White stores around the world and more openings are slated for 2022 and 2023 in the United States on the east and west coasts, Grilli said, citing Los Angeles in particular. Off-White has stores in New York, Miami, and Las Vegas, and Grilli said America surprised us last year. It topped 2019 volumes, supported by shopping and local events. He characterized the brand markets as balanced, with the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Japan, accounting for almost 30% of the business. China is a priority, he said, and Off-White is expanding in the Middle East as well, opening in Riyadh and Kuwait, as well as Russia, Moscow.

The executive stressed the need to become more glocal with relevant events in specific areas, and even more so after the pandemic. Exclusive collections for isolated cities, micro capsules, intended to stimulate the store more than the city are essential and offering an exclusive product to the consumer is a must. Collaborations such as the pairing with Nike are also amazing boosters, he said.

As reported, New Guards Group revealed to WWD last year that Off-White is adopting a new schedule for product deliveries.

Involving the entire pipeline, from supply chain to marketing, this go-to-market strategy, while difficult, has paid off with great results, Grilli said.

In February, Off-White hosted a fashion show and live performances at an industrial venue in Milan to reveal the Spring 2021 collection through a global digital event, dubbed Imaginary TV, and skipped Paris Fashion Week, where he had regularly shown. In July, he returned to Paris to organize his first physical parade in 16 months with a performance by MIA

Asked about the next step, Grilli declined to reveal where and how the next Off-White collection will be presented. We are working on the schedule and definition of the show, he said.

He said that Off-White is also aiming for its women’s clothing to become as relevant as its men’s ready-to-wear, and for shoes and sneakers to be among the most important categories for the brand.

Davide De Giglio serves as Chairman and CEO of New Guards Group, which includes brands such as Palm Angels, Ambush, Street, Opening Ceremony, Heron Preston, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Kirin Peggy Gou and Ben Taverniti Unravel Project.