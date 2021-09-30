Dreauxlusional is the Houston brand that makes alternative fashion popular





There is a cosmic fashion logo that you’ve probably seen all over Houston. It appears on baseball caps, tops, jogging pants, and even collared polo shirts. “Dreauxillusional, by definition, a state of being that the body experiences when it dresses in a way that is too light for reality, ”says the founder of the company. Lacey dreaux. While many streetwear brands are scattering by adding their logo to the typical t-shirt and jogging pants, Dreauxlusional’s Lacey Dreaux takes her streetwear designs to the next level. As a self-proclaimed muse of materials, his designs utilize a range of different airbrush, tie-dye, embroidery, and stitched art forms. Dreauxlusional has been around for over five years, starting in 2015, creating for “outcasts and people who don’t want to fit in and want to stand out from the crowd,” Dreaux explains. The fashion line’s nickname serves as a play on her last name, Dreaux. Although she has lived in Houston for most of her life, the spelling of her label’s name is a nod to her roots in New Orleans, Louisiana. “It took me a long time to find a name for the brand and I had to ask myself the question: ‘How can I express myself in the form of clothes? “I came up with the word delusional and thinking back in high school, people always called me by my full name, so I just combined the two,” said the founder. Houstonia. The brand is reviving popular fashions of the late 90s and early 2000s with airbrushed t-shirts and shorts reminiscent of old video games like Grand Theft Auto. When it comes to clothes, I’ve tried a lot of different things, I never want to limit myself to what I can invent or create, says Dreaux. As a self-taught artist, I rename myself and constantly reinvent myself. “ Despite the fact that COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on small businesses, Dreaux says the pandemic was the perfect breeding ground for his creativity. Amid quarantine shutdowns when consumers were constantly shopping online;coupled with the ongoing social justice movement, Dreaux was able to create pieces that had significant meaning, like his custom Black Lives Matter masks and Everything Must Grow t-shirts. There was a lot of love for black owned brands, especially those that offered something trendy or different. “ Always thinking outside the box with her craft, the founder has created her own iterations of some of today’s hottest styles, like women’s buckle tops and unisex velor tracksuits. In the future, Dreaux hopes to expand into a larger market, beyond the southern region. “In the long run, I see my brand coming to New York Fashion Week.” To buy Dreauxlusional, visit their Instagram.

