Denim is becoming more and more inclusive for women, but what about men? – Supply log

Campaigns focused on body positivity are running across digital landscapes and in-store as fashion brands respond to consumers’ call for size inclusiveness. But despite the universal push, the plus size men’s category is still sorely lacking. Retail intelligence firm Edited says that while plus size clothing is already an underserved market, there is an even bigger gap among men.

“Given the importance of fit in denim, it is still an underserved market, especially compared to women with less than half the investment,” said Kayla Marci, analyst marketplace Edited.

While it varies by brand, the average height for “tall and tall” men starts with a waistline of 38 – and many American men fall into that category. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American man over the age of 20 has a waistline of 40.5 inches.

Despite the need, more men’s in-store offerings are dwindling. Data from market and consumer data company Statista indicates that the market size of large men’s clothing stores has grown from $ 1.12 billion to $ 848.9 million since 2010, in part. because of the pandemic, as one of the biggest drops was documented between 2019 and 2020. Big and plus size menswear retailer Destination XL also landed on S&P’s watch list of at-risk retailers default in recent months.

Key players

The companies leading the charge in men’s plus size denim may not come as a shock to industry analysts as they are also among the top brands providing apparel for markets around the world.

A denim brand originally designed for rodeo workers, Lee has been offering plus sizes for men for nine years and continually updating its means of reaching its customers.

“Since our first full-size product hit retailers, the Men’s Lee has continued to expand its product offerings and gained floor space with key retailers,” a Lee spokesperson told Rivet. “Today’s offering includes everyday staples as well as more on-trend styles. “

The brand owned by Kontoor Brands offers men’s jeans up to a size 60 and a length of 36. Although the category can sometimes have a higher price point, Lee’s plus price is comparable to his standard size, oscillating around $ 60 for regular priced items.

Levi’s

Denim brand Heritage Levi’s, which often sets an industry precedent with its progressive views and offerings, has a tall and tall offering that extends to size 60 and length 40. Its popular sport jeans 541 , which provide additional space in the seat that tapers down to the ankle, were designed to “look tailored without having to go to the tailor.” The style sells for $ 79.50, comparable to its standard size fit.

Target’s plus size offerings for men range from large, large, and tall, with bottoms in sizes up to 5XL and 50 at price parity. Likewise, BoohooMan offers sizes up to 5XL and 46 at price parity. According to the site, denim is “perfectly suited to tall men” and fits larger frames with taller sizes, distressed details and dark washes.

In recent years, denim brands have expanded their sizes to accommodate the push for size inclusivity. Earlier this year, Abercrombie & Fitch launched a campaign reflecting their most comprehensive collection to date, with a men’s line available in sizes 28-40 with varying crotch lengths. And for their Fall 2019 denim collection, American Eagle started offering men’s jeans in sizes 26-48 and made them available in stores rather than just online.

Jack and Jones have also launched extended sizes in recent years, with a size range for fall 2019 including sizes 1XL-6XL in tops, bottoms with sizes 40-54, and inseam sizes 32-38. The line featured super stretch fabrications woven from a unique blend of cotton, polyester and elastane.

Despite the progress of some brands and retailers, improvements still need to be made to the positioning of their offers with customers in-store and online. Tall and tall products are usually offered separately from standard sizes, either in a different section of the store or in a separate category online, a concept that Marci says will be a thing of the past.

“Due to changes in the industry, there is no benefit in separating the lines more for men and women,” she said, highlighting the Old Navy’s recent approach with its line for women as an indicator of what’s to come. In August, the retailer launched Bodequality, an omnichannel shopping experience that aims to democratize its fit process and the way women of all shapes and sizes shop for fashion, offering sizes 0-30 and XS-4X. for all feminine styles at parity of price. Its fleet of more than 1,200 stores and online stores will also be transformed into fully integrated shopping experiences.

“The retailer streamlines pricing and integrates fit, design and marketing for all sizes, so consumers are no longer ‘different,’” said Marci.

Old Navy currently offers men’s sizes XXL to XXXL, with tall sizes available from M to XXXL and waist sizes up to 54, and has one of the most affordable prices in the category.

Opportunities

Much like its standard size counterparts, plus size denim for men is experiencing a new cycle. Looser fits and trend-setting comfort-focused fabrications are also adopted in plus sizes, with Edited’s latest denim report indicating that straight, slim and tapered styles are the most popular in the United States, although the skinny continues to dominate the UK.

Dark washes are generally preferred over lighter colors, and earthy tones with utilitarian details reminiscent of the Gorpcore aesthetic are a staple segment of the category. Companies are also taking this opportunity to soften their innovations in comfort-oriented fabrics, as demonstrated by American Eagle’s ‘Airflex’ technology, which offers lightweight flexibility and a waist size of up to 48, and the Lee denim which features extremely flexible waistbands, thermal regulation and moisture wicking. Properties. The technology gives the wearer up to two inches of additional flexibility, performance elasticity in the body tissue and a crotch gusset.

“Our product is specially designed to be comfortable in areas that tend to be a problem for taller men,” said a spokesperson for Lee. “The men’s market, large and large, seeks comfort above all else.