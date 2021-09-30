Fashion
The MetGala and Fashion for Social Justice Statements | Opinion
Every year, celebrities, artists, fashion designers and artists eagerly await the most extravagant and expensive event of the year: the Met Gala. While the main purpose of the Met Gala is to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, it’s also an opportunity to make a fashion statement.
With the theme of this year’s Met Gala being In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and the focus being on American independence, many celebrities took the opportunity to use their fashion to make a statement regarding the social issues facing the city. America is facing. Over the past year, the United States has faced countless social issues that have not received the attention it deserves. Therefore, participants made statements on social issues ranging from inequality of wealth to equal rights.
Congresswoman Carolyn B. Mahoney wore a purple, green and yellow dress with the words equal rights for women written on the sides. She was also holding a tambourine with the words ERA yes on it, representing her support for the equal rights amendment, which has yet to be passed. The equal rights amendment would guarantee legal gender equality for women and men.
In addition to representing women’s rights, many have used their fashion to draw attention to issues facing the LGBTQ + community, especially United States Women’s National Team soccer player Megan Rapinoe and makeup artist. Nikkie de Jager (better known as nikkietutorials). Rapinoe rocked a bright red suit with a blue undershirt depicting the American flag, while holding a bright blue marble handbag quoting In Gay we trust, aimed at representing the LGBTQ + community of which Rapinoe herself is a part. In an attempt to honor Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender woman known for her efforts during the Stonewall Rebellion and helping LGBTQ + youth, de Jager remodeled her dress after a crown Johnson wore in a famous photo.
The fashion statement that I think has garnered the most attention belongs to New York Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), who wore a white dress with the words Tax the Rich painted on the back in Red. Ocasio-Cortez advocates for many different progressive causes, including the Green New Deal and the taxation of the rich. Despite the strong message that AOC’s fashion statement was meant to represent, she has encountered controversy from both sides of the political spectrum, even her own.
Donald Trump Jr. called AOC on hypocrisy and said she was ignoring her own message by dating a group of wealthy left-wing elitists. In addition to judgment and criticism from the right, AOC has also received criticism from the left.
Progressive and self-proclaimed socialists also voiced their disapproval of AOC’s dress code, saying the gesture caricatured a progressive cause and that AOC had failed to maximize its ability to defend workers in Congress.
Despite the criticism, many progressives still support AOC and its work, and it has done a lot to help the working class and all Americans. Maya Wiley, a former New York mayoral candidate whose campaign was backed by AOC, has publicly defended AOC and its fashion statement.
According to the New York Times, Wiley said the Met Gala is part of New York City culture, and identifying as a Democratic Socialist does not mean hating or avoiding the wealthy who show up. Wiley said she sees AOC’s fashion statement as brilliant for tackling a topic so relevant to celebrities and the wealthy attending the Met Gala.
Along with Wiley, Faiz Shakir, director of the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign, also defended her, saying: She’s generally happy to spark people’s enthusiasm for a different take on America. It’s an art: politics is theater. You are looking for ways to animate it.
Responding to criticism received by AOC, she told the New York Times that before anyone starts going wild, elected officials from New York are regularly invited to and attend the Met because of our responsibilities in overseeing the cultural institutions of our city that serve the public.
AOC posted on Instagram that she felt like she had been watched from all corners of the political spectrum since becoming a member of Congress.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.villanovan.com/opinion/the-metgala-and-fashion-statements-for-social-justice/article_e69ff18c-214b-11ec-b513-736e4b06972d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]