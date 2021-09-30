All the best Front Row style from Paris Fashion Week





The Parisian collections are the main event in fashion, and there has been a lot of style during the Spring / Summer 2022 shows currently underway. As celebrities from all over the world come to discover the latest news from Dior, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Givenchy, they bring their A-game and suitcases filled with designer goodies. After several seasons of virtual events and live tracks, PFW’s in-person events calendar has led to a front row renaissance and many top-tier drama ensembles. The fun started even before the shows started. To honor the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime retrospective at the Museum of Decorative Arts, Cardi B arrived at the museum in a classic from the Mugler archives. The red sequined strapless dress and feathered stole from the designers’ fall / winter 1995 collection were exquisite when they debuted on Eva Herzigova nearly two decades earlier. Cardi recreated the look down to the blonde headdress and jeweled eyebrows. Maria Grazia Chiuris disco themed show for Dior at the Jardin des Tuileries brought out stars like Natalia Vodianova, Rosamund Pike and Jurnee Smollettall who dressed to perfection. Yet the arrival that generated the most buzz was BlackPink star Jisoo, who, in an A-line mini dress with a hand-painted portrait, captured the artistic elegance of the Dior woman. Saint Laurent’s rock n roll muses were at the forefront of the Anthony Vaccarellos show at the Jardins du Trocadro. Led by longtime favorites Carla Bruni and Charlotte Gainsbourg, the front row group of regulars kept things short, sweet and inspired by men’s fashion. Titanium actress Agathe Rousselle opted for a black leather suit, while Gossip Girl star Emily Alyn Lind chose cropped shorts. Actress Talia Ryder, whose golden brocade jumpsuit sparkled under the lights of the Eiffel Tower, was on hand to add some color to the debates.

