Fashion
Big British fashion brand in hot water as job ad is described as ‘offensive’ and ‘discriminatory’ by buyers
Manchester fashion brand Forever Unique has been criticized by shoppers after posting a job posting that was called “offensive” and “discriminatory”.
The fashion label, which is owned by Real Housewives of Cheshire star Seema Malhotra, has now defended itself after the backlash and apologized for “any offense caused.”
Sharing the job posting on Instagram, the Manchester-based clothing brand wrote: “We were recruiting a full-time (size 8) model / administrative assistant to join our Forever Unique family!
“In your role as Model Assistant and Garment Fit Administrator, duties include: modeling, fitting and providing feedback on how our designs feel and how improvements can be made depending on a size 8.
“Liaising with our purchasing and design team on an ongoing basis to ensure specifications are maintained throughout the sealing process.
“Work with our team to ensure the garments are fit for purpose in terms of drape, ease of movement and other garment specifications. Please submit your CV and measurements to [email protected]”
The message quickly gained traction and rubbed many buyers the wrong way – as they called it “discriminatory” and “offensive.”
In response to the job posting, an angry buyer wrote, “Why would you specify a size? Size 8 is not even the average size for the UK! Submit your CV and your measurements. ! “
“Size 8, a little offensive to women / men who want to apply but don’t fit a size 8. Discrimination at its best,” said another.
A third slammed: “My mouth has literally opened to this ad. Is it even legal?”
“This is such a sad job ad. I love the movie but it’s kind of the devil wears Prada !!” said a fourth.
Another frustrated social media user replied, “So to be a single forever administrative assistant you have to be size 8 and female?”
However, some people have come to the defense of the clothing brand, with one writing: “Why are so many people taking offense at this? They surely have a size 10,12,14,16 model but currently need a size model for size 8! “
Another said: “People are so quick to come to their own conclusions without properly reading the ad. They do all model sizes but need a size 8.”
“Ffs is industry work. Stop being insulted. The ad is industry specific. They don’t advertise a size 8 model,” a third said.
Responding to negative comments on Instagram, Forever Unique wrote: ” Just to clear up any confusion in the comments, before our clothes hit the site we take them through a rigorous design process that takes the garment from a simple concept to a finished, well-fitting product.
“Please understand that a fitted model is someone we use to clarify the fit and drape of our designs on a person before we manufacture them to go onsite. We evaluate and use fitted models of all sizes but for at the moment we are currently looking for a size 8 fit models. “
A spokesperson for Forever Unique told Manchester Evening News: “We deeply apologize for any infringements caused by this post.
“The role of a fit model is to help clarify the fit and drape of our designs on a person before they are made. They also make sure the fit and proportions of the garment are correct and help our team. from design to identify any problem before production.We note and use fitted models of all sizes, but in this case we were looking for a size 8.
“We pride ourselves on using a wide and diverse range of designs in all of our campaigns and on this particular occasion the wording in our advertising was wrong and a complete oversight on our part.
“Rest assured that we have taken all comments into account and will be more responsive and attentive in the future. Our customers are our number one priority and we appreciate their continued support.”
