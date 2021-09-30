Blackpinks Ros’s best red carpet fashion moments are still noteworthy





Blackpinks Ros has quickly become an icon since entering the scene as a member of the hugely popular K-Pop girl group in 2016, but recently the New Zealand-born singer rose to prominence for something else. : his style. Thanks to a recent partnership with Anthony Vaccarello, the Creative Director of Saint Laurent, Ros was able to take on a whole new role as a fashion influencer and red carpet favorite. Her recent appearance at the Met Gala cemented her place at the top of the fashion pack. While, of course, her fashion in music videos and on stage is a big part of her appeal, her red carpet appearances and fashion shows tell a style story of her own. Find out how far Ros has come over the years as she has become a global style icon. 2021: Saint Laurent SS22 fashion show Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images Dressed head to toe in Saint Laurent, Ros attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring / Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images Ros wears Saint Laurent and stands arm in arm with the brand’s Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 2020: Saint Laurent FW21 show Dominique Charriau / WireImage Ros wears Saint Laurent at the Saint Laurent runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall / Winter 2020/2021 on February 25, 2020 in Paris, France. 2018: Battle of the Bands THE FACT / ImaZinS / Getty Images Ros stands on the left in a pink floral dress accented with an elegant black bustier. She is with her fellow Blackpink bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa at the 2018 SBS Gayo Daejeon “Battle of the Bands” at Gocheok Sky Dome on December 25, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. 2018: Tods x Alessandro Dell ‘Cascade Han Myung-Gu / WireImage / Getty Images Ros attends a photocall for Tod’s on November 27, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. 2018: Exhibition of the Alexander Mcqueen F / W collection Han Myung-Gu / WireImage / Getty Images Ros attends the photocall for Alexander McQueen 2018 F / W Collection Event on October 16, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Le Chosunilbo JNS / ImaZinS / Getty Images Ros attends Mulberry 2018 a / w event at K Museum of Contemporary Art on September 6, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. 2017: Battle of the Bands Le Chosunilbo JNS / ImaZinS / Getty Images Ros attends the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon “Battle of the Bands” at Gocheok Sky Dome on December 25, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Ros stands with her partner Blackpink Jennie at the 2017 Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards at Jamsil Arena on February 22, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. 2017: 31st Gold Disc Prize Le Chosunilbo JNS / ImaZinS / Getty Images Ros attends the 31st Golden Disc Awards at KINTEX on January 13, 2017 in Goyang, South Korea.

