Ciara impresses in a thigh-low silver dress for dinner

She recently launched her new clothing brand.

And Ciara, 35, showed off her chic sense of style as she ventured out for a glamorous LA dinner on Wednesday night.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur wowed in a figure-hugging silver mini dress for her night out at celebrity-favorite Catch.

The mum-of-three flaunted her toned legs in the thigh-shaving number she paired with a pair of lace-up metallic heels.

The ever-glamorous star added a sleek black satin jacket over it, which flowed behind her as she walked.

With her hair styled in a stylish center parting and a fistful of silver jewelry, the star was ready for her night on the town.

Ciara was seen showing off her impeccable sense of style in a photo and video which was shared to her Instagram account and story last Thursday.

The singer-songwriter appeared to make the most of his impromptu photoshoot by giving his followers a better look at the various offerings of his clothing brand, LITA.

The Grammy-winning artist initially launched her clothing line last month and she founded the company with the intention of creating fashionable outfits while emphasizing sustainability.

The brand name Ciara is an acronym that stands for “Love is the Answer”. The singer has already spoken to Black company and told the outlet that she started LITA with the goal of creating a business that would meet all of her clothing needs.

“Fashion has always been my creative medium and throughout my journey I have always looked for a brand that is one stop shop, from bullion coins to economy items,” she said.

The artist also underlined that she and her collaborators have made it a point of honor to work with environmentally friendly materials when designing their creations.

“The love that has presided over the process of selecting fabrics and designs is what makes this brand special … LITA is the marriage of sustainability and accessible luxury for women,” she noted.

Ciara went on to express that she wanted all of the brand’s customers to feel the satisfaction she felt with the line’s offerings.

“I want women from all walks of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, freshness and confidence that I feel when I wear the collection,” she remarked.

The singer co-founded the fashion house with the former’s husband Russell Wilson in December of last year.