Fashion-inspired design can be fast or timeless | Your house

Browsing through my Instagram feed recently, I took picture after picture of avant-garde fashion from this year’s Met Gala. The theme was America and in true American style no two looks were alike, from Billie Eilish’s peach Oscar de la Renta dress to the Naomi Osakas Vuitton graphic jacquard dress-cape jumpsuit.

I’ve always thought interior design is so connected to the world of fashion. After working in retail and clothing for 10 years, I found myself decorating a room the same way I would approach building an outfit. Interiors and fashion provide an outlet for creative expression for myself and my clients.

Design drives design

In a digital world, catwalk styles are causing interior design changes faster than ever. Interior choices such as patterns, colors and fabrics reflect what we see on the catwalks of the biggest names in fashion. Fashion designers have started to create their own interior lines in partnership with architects and interior designers, and it shows in their own homes; Giorgio Armanis’ New York penthouse is laid back, laid back and comfortable, as are the unstructured fit and sleek simplicity of his clean fashion designs.

A few years ago, we saw velvet in the fashion world. While this fabric has been used in interiors for many years to create a sense of opulence, the rise of minimalist and Scandinavian styles has put velvet on hold. According to style expert Mariana Keros, the return of velvet to interiors means a shift towards creating more comfortable spaces, with our homes acting as a respite.

Keros also highlights the cross trend of burnished brass and gold metals appearing both in fashion and in interiors. Brass and gold in lighting, faucets, knobs, side tables and coffee tables evoke the same feeling of coziness.

Fashion designers are increasingly inspired by organically grown fabrics, clean designs and sustainable production, a (hopefully) sustainable trend that has also influenced the interior world. Today there are more options than ever for sustainable and ethically sourced furniture and accessories, in styles that are both timeless and on-trend.

Trends become classics

It may seem easier and less expensive to change your outfit than to change the room, but when it comes to trying on interior trends inspired by the world of haute couture, accessories are everything. In the homes I design, I mainly try to avoid anything that gives the impression that it is just a trend and instead reflect the personal style of the owner. I often suggest that my clients try out a trend as an accessory first; if they’re drawn to flowers, trying this pattern on a cushion is less of a commitment than upholstering an entire room or buying a trendy sofa. If you love these once-trendy accessories for a while, you may decide to invest for years to come.

In a guest house, I recently spotted a magnificent cane chair in rich wood and tufted mustard velvet. When I asked her about it, she shared that the chair came from her great-grandmother’s house. I wasn’t surprised, knowing that her engagement ring came from her husband’s great aunt and that their home is full of heirloom pieces with family significance. But the chair might as well have been spotted in a trendy design catalog, as velvet and mid-century styles continue to be popular. Its interior decoration clearly reflects his personal style and manages to be both current and classic.

Let your style shine

Browsing through your wardrobe will reveal whether you are more drawn to geometric lines or prefer softer curves, as well as whether you prefer color or neutrals. You can apply your sense of style to your home to find your signature aesthetic.

An interior designer can help you define your style and decide when to incorporate new trends into your space.

In fashion, I’ve always been drawn to timeless looks, like a white blouse with jeans. As with the interiors I design, it all depends on how you accessorize, play with the proportions, and style the look to show your personality. Start with the basics and build on it.

I approach a room the same way, asking my clients to pretend the room is an outfit and asking them how they would accessorize it. Simple formula works for any room: mix classic foundations with different elements of texture, weight and color.

Embrace the seasons

Just as dressing in fall is all about layering, texture, and warm tones, adding these elements to your home for fall and beyond makes any space a cozy retreat. Adding a little linen, leather or wool to your space automatically makes it more welcoming. I find my clients increasingly want an organic feel, with natural textures throughout the space.

As in fashion, in interiors today, anything goes: the rules are more flexible and the styles are less formal. My designs are more relaxed and comfortable, as is my post-pandemic wardrobe.

Celeste Randolph is an interior designer in Los Altos. For more information visit celesterandolphdesigns.com.