S’pore Fashion Survivors: 4 Brands Over A Decade And More In The Industry, Style News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Even before the pandemic, staying 10 years in the Singapore fashion industry can be a challenge. There are the perennial problems of rent, labor, and fickle consumers. Brands also face fierce competition from online shopping platforms. What makes or breaks a retail brand is staying relevant and quickly adapting to the changing needs and preferences of shoppers in the event of a pandemic or no pandemic. And showing the way are four local fashion entrepreneurs who have crossed the 10-year mark. The Nana & Bird multi-label boutique is built on friendship Not all school friendships survive the test of time, let alone doing business together. But 11 years after the opening of the multi-brand Nana & Bird boutique, Anderson Junior College teammates Georgina Koh and Tan Chiew Ling, both 41, are still going strong. Named after the respective nicknames of Ms. Koh and Ms. Tan at school, Tiong Bahru’s store quietly celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, when it began renovations when the circuit breaker was turned off. announcement. After a four-month delay, it reopened in August of last year, occupying an expanded 1,600 square foot space. READ MORE HERE Lingerie brand Perk by Kate supports women through the ups and downs Ms. Kate Low has an unlikely “superpower”. A simple glance at your chest and the 36 year old woman can accurately determine the right bra size for you. It’s a skill honed over the 10 years that have followed. the lingerie brand Perk by Kate, known for their iconic padded lace bralettes. The SIM-UOL banking and finance graduate gained most of her professional experience with fashion brand Club 21, where she went from salesperson to roles in digital marketing. READ MORE HERE Women’s clothing brand Y21 takes a new direction Over the past 10 years, women’s clothing brand Yacht 21 has sold the allure of dressing for beach vacations and resort getaways. When the pandemic ended travel, founder Jarenis Ho, 37, knew she had to change gears quickly. As part of a rebranding this month (September), which includes a new name Y21, it will phase out the travel-themed collections and busy prints that Yacht 21 had become known for. READ MORE HERE Benjamin Barker’s costume empire goes casual Never in a million years – 12 to be exact – Mr. Nelson Yap, founder of menswear label Benjamin Barker, imagined that he would one day sell so many t-shirts. But last year, when the pandemic began, t-shirts and polo shirts were the company’s main income. Casual wear is half the business, adds Yap, 39. Founded in 2009, Benjamin Barker first made a name for itself for its range of affordable bespoke suits, shirts and accessories for men. READ MORE HERE

