Earlier this month, according to tyson was appointed Penny Vinik Curator of Fashion Arts at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. In this role, Shell develops the museum’s collection of 20th and 21st century fashion, organizes exhibitions around this collection, and works to expand the narrative of fashion history at the museum. Theos’ curatorial practice, which rests at the intersections of fashion, race, gender, class, identity and sexuality, is perfectly suited to the department’s goal of developing broad and organizations who view various historically siled media and collections as intrinsically connected, said Reto Thring, president of the Beal family of the contemporary art department at the MFA. As the MFA continues its work to be more inclusive in programming, collections, staff and visitors, the appointment of tysons will bring a new perspective to the fashion and textile section of the museum. Increasing diversity and inclusion in the department’s collections and programming will be a high priority, as will connecting with the Greater Boston community. Previously, Tyson was the Polly Thayer Starr Fellow in American Art and Culture at the Boston Athenum. She has also held positions as Project Manager at Spelman College Museum of Fine Art and Stylist and Researcher at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Several major exhibitions in his curatorial repertoire focus on the history of fashion, including Pierre Cardin: Pursuit of the Future and Guo Pei: Couture Beyond. Shell will begin its role at MFA on November 1st. In addition to managing collections and exhibitions from these fashion eras, tyson will work with the Fashion Council, an MFA fan group dedicated to the fashion arts. When that was established in 1930, the MFA’s textile arts department was the first of its kind in the country. Today, the collection contains more than 30,000 objects illustrating the history of the Egyptian period to contemporary haute couture creations. I’m more than excited to join the MFA, and grateful for the opportunity to champion community art through fashion, says tyson. Fashion is increasingly recognized by cultural institutions for its importance for the history of art, anthropology and society at all times. This nomination further illustrates the museum’s commitment to the textile arts. Thring says, I firmly believe we have found an amazing new colleague in theo, someone with the ability to build on past successes and the solid reputation of the collection and the fashion program at MFA while also being able to occupy the position in new exciting territory.

