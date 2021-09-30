The “naked dress” will never be controversial, and that is its appeal

Photo credit: Getty Images

I dreamed about you last night. Eight simple words which, when uttered by a romantic acquaintance – whether they give you more details or not – imply only one thing: the messenger portrayed you naked.

It is an exchange that can be deeply titillating, for both parties. It involves the creativity of an imaginary left to itself and the promise of a potential revelation of reality at a later date. It’s like a fantastic roulette game.

So theres the other kind of naked dream. Or, more precisely, nightmare (at best not sexy, at worst shameful). Where you somehow managed to show up naked at a very important public gathering and now face a wave of fear, as embarrassed looks burn into your exposed flesh.

These dreams can seem like they exist on opposite ends of a spectrum, but they share something crucial. They both suggest that nudity is still hidden; something to anticipate, to remember, to swing in a teasing way, something that is not intended for widespread public consumption.

Yet today, the fashion climate will tell you a decidedly different story. And the story is, less is really more. To herald the closing of the curtain on 18 months of intermittent isolated sleep, mundane sweatpants that look like a second skin and dressing only for the local barista, women in droves have hit town in absolutely sheer dresses.

This season’s fashion month has corroborated the ubiquity of the now-dubbed “nude dress”; with designers from Khaite and Rejina Pyo, up to AMI (to name a few) arguing for super translucent maxi dresses, beaded with sequins, showcasing what lies below. (Underwear and yes – whisper it – breasts). Elsewhere, the Met Gala has seen the risky trend become a calling card for anyone who wants to turn heads; see Irina Shayks ‘nude Moschino dress adorned with flowers, to Kendall Jenners’ transparent Givenchy dress dripping with crystals, a sexed ode to Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady. Of course, the magnum opus of the night, which momentarily transformed me into an overzealous cartoon character with bulging eyes: Zo Kravitz in Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent.

It’s been my strict belief that self-confidence is the sexiest attribute and, well, you have it here. Enviable insurance. An outfit, combined with an attitude, that says “I Feel F ** king Fabulous” (and really, if you don’t want to feel that way these days, you’re lying my friend). However, as anyone with a social media account will attest, for every ounce of praise, a hate following isn’t so far in its wake. “I don’t understand why they are practically naked,” commented an Instagram user under Kravitz’s photo (which has since been deleted). ‘She is magnificent. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this? Another said. Kravitz’s response? “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all have them.

The recent controversy is hardly surprising; This category of clothing has long been the subject of vicious opinions. Dear’s see-through beaded dress worn at the 1974 Met Ball, designed by legendary Bob Mackie, made headlines at the time. That’s probably why TIME magazine had it worn for their Glad Rags To Riches cover a year later. Knowing that this from a publication whose cover stars were primarily world leaders, rather than celebrities, would cause a second explosion of attention. True to form, the number was banned in some cities and immediately sold in those that stocked it.

A few years ago, I sat down to interview Rose McGowan. In the middle of our conversation, I brought up the infamous nude dress she wore at the 1998 VMAs. It was an act of defiance, a “political statement,” she said. ‘It was like in [the movie] Gladiator, where Russell Crowe comes out and says, “Aren’t you having fun?” That’s really why I did it. It was kind of like, “So this is what you want to see?” But it was immediately and overall shameful and it was intense.

Consulting Sonnet Stanfill, curator of 20th century and contemporary fashion at the V&A, she agrees that this dress code is inherently divisive, and will continue to be, but that the power of the dress is somewhat dictated. by the wearer. “You might see the stripping of her body as an act of celebration and reclaiming,” she said of the dress worn by someone with special intention. “On the other hand,” she concludes, “you have no control over where it ends up with the spectators.”

And yet, despite the wearer’s proposed intention, the question remains unanswered: who is a striptease for? Is it really for ourselves – a declaration of pride, of enjoyment of our bodies and a rejection of shame? Or is it just a smokescreen to seek out the excitement of others? The allure of the nude dress surely lies within this wonderfully fuzzy border.

As Stanfill explains, the nude dress is a combination of elements that “suggest the [female] shape through fabric, transparency or waterproofing.It can be embellished, made of various fabrics. There is a lot to interpret. She adds that while the dress is considered “revealing”, it is also “not always fully self-explanatory”. Suffice to say that it is as much disguise as pure and simple exhibitionism. The eye sees only what the mind is ready to understand.

This is where three iconic moments come to mind. Iconic mini dress by Paco Rabannes from 1966, composed of iridescent plastic discs, often accessorized with nude-colored underwear to imitate the nudity underneath. Marilyn Monroes Happy Birthday Mr. President pure Jean Louis dress, strategically decorated with 2,500 rhinestones, designed with to “wake people up”.

He gave the illusion of nudity while being fully clothed. And, let’s not forget, the flesh-colored Carrie Bradshaw babydoll mini dress worn in the first series of Sex and the City on a date with Mr. Big. Which, during the pre-public release, sparked an array of reactions from the Friendship Boardroom, including Mirandas joking, “She’s not gonna have sex, she’s just gonna look like sex “. As with our naked dreams, the nudes dress in yo-yos in our perception between seductive illusion and striking vulgarity. And that’s because it mirrors our most intimate relationship with the naked body.

For a long time, far too long, the wants, needs and wants of peoples have been taken care of. And it seems, were all completely over it. We are sanctioned. Enough now! Please. And the bare truth is this: there should always and forever be a space for celebration for women to proudly, unabashedly display their bodily and sexual confidence. For those who dispute this rule? I refer you to Maya Angelou, who perhaps put it better in her poem Still I Rise.

Does my sex appeal bother you? / Is it a surprise / That I dance like I have diamonds / Meet my thighs?

