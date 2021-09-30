Fashion
Windsor Fashions boutique Dartmouth Mall style and teenage clothing store
DARTMOUTH The ephemeral fashion retailer Windsor Fashionopened in the Dartmouth Shopping Center in front of JCPenney.
The fast growing e-commerce company, which opened on September 16, claims to offer one-stop shopping for women’s clothing and fashion to build confidence on special events, life milestones or memorable occasions. .
“We are very committed to empowering women by providing them with a safe space,” said Nicole Foisy, store manager for Dartmouth. “It’s kind of, I think, why people gravitate towards us.”
A dream come true:Fierce and sophisticated boutique opens in Kilburn Mill
Foisy has been with the company for three years, first as an assistant manager at the Providence Place shopping center. She also worked in retail at Westfield Mall and Victoria’s Secret.
Located between The place of children and Bath and Body Works, the boutique guarantees you always have the latest styles and clothing trends of the season.
“The Dartmouth Mall is definitely a lot different for sure,” Foisy said. “It’s kind of a learning curve to learn the different clientele here.” Foisy knows the area well as she grew up in Dartmouth and now lives 10 minutes from the Fall River Mall.
Why visit Windsor Fashions?
The family-owned Southern California women’s fashion store founded in 1937 by the Zekaria family has more than 250 stores across the United States. The company’s mission is to “create an oasis that inspires and empowers women”.
Following:ALDI Prepares To Open New Store In Dartmouth Mall, Here’s What To Expect
According to a press release from Windsor, “It has a unique place in the thrift retail landscape and at a time when many fashion retailers are closing or downsizing, Windsor is experiencing strong momentum both in store and online. “
“We have things that I think other stores don’t,” Foisy said. “Half of our store looks like your everyday clothes, then the other half is special occasion dresses that you don’t really see much in stores anymore.”
Windsor aims to help girls celebrate important moments with its on-trend fashion selections. Whether it’s school occasions like prom and graduation, seasonal events like Halloween, New Years Eve, or everyday occasions like a date and brunch with the kids. girls; Windsor claims to have what any girl needs.
“I think the mall needed something like this to add some spice to the mall,” Foisy added. “I feel like it’s been a little quiet the last few years. So people are really, really excited about us, which is cool to see.”
VisitWindsor Dartmouthfor directions and to find out more about this Windsor store. For all career opportunities, including retail stylist positions at Dartmouth Mall, visitCareers in Windsor.
Standard-Times writer Seth Chitwood can be contacted at[email protected]. Follow him on twitter:@ChitwoodReports.Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.
Sources
2/ https://www.southcoasttoday.com/story/business/2021/09/30/windsor-fashions-boutique-dartmouth-mall-style-and-clothing-teen-store/5899125001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]