How to Rent Clothes A Guide to Rental Fashion

There is no doubt that the rental fashion is on the rise. As we all become painfully more aware of the impact that clothing production has on our planet, many of us are trying to shop less, buy better, and on some occasions, turn to rental, instead. than always buying something new.

So many great rental platforms have sprung up in recent years, and fashion houses are also jumping into the action by investing in the idea. However, if you’ve never rented an item of clothing, the process can certainly be daunting.

Here, we’ve put together all the tips and tricks you need to know before you jump into the world of fashion rental, whether you’re renting something for yourself or lending your own wardrobe.

We talk to Victoria Prew, Founder and CEO of the Fashion Rental Platform Hurr, to clarify some of the most important questions a new tenant may face.

How can I get started?

Take some time to familiarize yourself with the Hurr platform and the iOS app – start listing the items you like, with over 10,000 listings there really is something for everyone. The rental process itself is incredibly straightforward, you simply choose the rooms you want to rent, select a delivery date, and you will be connected to the lender through our messaging on the platform. Rentals start from £ 16, so I would say start with ‘safer’ pieces that you know you’ll love, or brands you’ve worn before, then you can create more daring rentals, pushing yourself out style your comfort zone a little more.

How long before an event do I have to borrow something?

You can select a delivery date of your choice, but we recommend that you get it a day or two before you need it, this gives you plenty of time to try it out and avoid any last minute stress. If you are short on time or are worried about your fitness, we have a permanent pop-up in Selfridges So you can try on as many pieces as you want and take them with you the same day.

If you are outside of London we offer our 100% fit policy which means if the room you have chosen is not suitable for you you can come back the next day and receive a partial refund in cash and credit to rent something else.

How to get the most out of fashion rental?

The more you use the rental, the more it becomes part of your daily life. Many of our clients don’t rent for holidays and public holidays, but rent for everyday living – date nights, job interviews, picnics in the park.

As a peer-to-peer marketplace, you can also list your own wardrobe. We don’t say ‘never buy new’ we say ‘buy less buy better’ knowing that you can buy responsibly, wear it, and then put it on the platform. After three rentals, you got your money back. Ultimately, we want to inspire our community to be both a tenant and a lender.

How do I choose something that is right for me?

If you are a first-time renter, I think it’s a good idea to look at the brands you already know and trust. You know the size, you know how they are, you know what to expect. But also have a stalk on Instagram, we have an amazing community of people who like to style their rentals differently – so take inspiration from someone with a similar shape to you and track them down there.

What happens if I damage or lose an item that I have rented?

As a tenant, you should treat the rented items as if they belonged to you, but of course we understand that accidents can happen. We’ve created our £ 5 Damage Protection add-on, it helps you have peace of mind and covers any more serious damage or stains if you hit a spilled drink.

How to Become a Successful Lender Yourself?

It takes less than 60 seconds to list an item. You just take pictures; download them; and wait for the rentals to arrive. We help our lenders with the returns and dry cleaning process, again to make it as easy as possible.

What are the main reasons people rent?

I think rental is naturally associated with wedding guest dressing, which is definitely a huge category, but what has been really interesting over the last few months is actually the increase in bridal rentals, not just guests. The lockdown has caused so much disruption, which means brides have sometimes only had a few weeks to organize a wedding – so we have a lot of brides coming to us in a last minute panic. We also now have a section dedicated to the bride in our Selfridges pop-up which has been incredibly popular. Renting your wedding dress is the future.

Does clothing rental help solve some of the problems with customers wanting novelty?

Without a doubt. In the UK, customers spend £ 2.7 billion on outfits they only wear once. Social media sort of created this myth that if you have a photo in it you can’t wear it anymore, which means we’re just wasting an obscene amount of clothing. Renting allows consumers to always have this novelty, but without contributing to unnecessary consumption.

