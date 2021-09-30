Isabel Spearman’s Daily Dress is here to solve your fall outfit dilemmas





Your summer wardrobe has endless potential, whether it’s an easy t-shirt and shorts combo or an airy kaftan. Fall, with its changeable weather and need for layering, can be trickier – but it doesn’t have to be. According to stylist Isabel Spearman, you can’t go wrong with a dress, especially a long-sleeved style that suits this season. “For me, a dress is a unique style solution. The long-sleeved midi dresses really don’t take on too much style, making it a bit easier to walk out of the door each morning, ”says Spearman,“ I wear them with comfy flat boots during the day and a loose coat and then for in the evening add a pair of heeled ankle boots with a touch of burgundy lipstick. ‘ Isabel Spearman wearing Seraphina London Spearman’s Daily Dress Edit, his platform celebrating the garment and those who make it, makes an appearance at Eccleston Yards in Belgravia. Open for the next three weeks until October 17, the pink carpet space – created by interior designer Lucy Barlow, and a truly joyful sight to behold on a gloomy fall day – will host a dazzling array of dresses. brands such as Anna Mason, maternity label Clary & Peg, O Pioneers and Baukjen. Isabel Spearman in Freya Simonne Spearman is particularly interested in promoting a slower approach to fashion and has chosen to feature independents who have a similar mindset. “I’m really excited about some of the new and really small brands in this year’s pop-up,” she says. Isabel Spearman wearing Doone London “Freya Simonne was a real success story in 2021 with her beautiful dresses that she herself creates from upcycled textiles. Another is Faith Rowan Leeves, using Irish linen to make the easiest to wear dresses in my wardrobe. Both started selling during the lockdown after career changes – and both use Instagram as a shining showcase for their brands, that’s how I found them. They are real champions of slow fashion. As part of London Craft Week, in fact, which runs from October 4-10, some of the emerging designers will be showcasing their crafts live in the store. Simonne will be hand-sewn dresses; Manimekala Fuller, Founder and Creative Director of Manimekala, will be hand-marbled fabric. And for those who don’t live in London, you can always take a look at Spearman’s Instagram, @dailydressedit, if you are looking for sartorial inspiration. “I’d much rather spend a bit more on a dress and find out who made it and what it’s made of these days,” says Spearman. “These purchases seem a little more unique and special than anything you can find on Main Street.” Slide 2 of 7 Baukjen, Ada FSC viscose shirt dress, 169

Seraphina London, The Fall Nehru Collar Dress, 345

Doone London, Elizabeth Dress, 360

Anna Mason, Eliza midi dress, 720

Faith Rowan Leeves, Ivy Dress, 182

Next: As Paris Fashion Week kicks off: here’s everything you might have missed so far O Pioneers, Polly Dress, 395

