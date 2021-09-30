Video footage showed the apparent death of the Bay City man from a gunshot behind the South End party store

BAY CITY, MI One night this spring, several men walked out of a party store in Bay Citys South End. Seconds later, one of them fell dead, a bullet having been fired into the base of his neck.

On Wednesday, September 29, video footage of the man’s death was shown during a court hearing for the 18-year-old accused of carrying out the murder.

Parell L. Moskal’s preliminary examination took place before Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer. Moskal began the public murder hearing in the May 24 shooting death of Taylor J. Top Lall, 25.

Before releasing the footage from the surveillance cameras, Bay County District Attorney Nancy E. Borushko called Jerek Wolff to the witness stand. Wolff said he spent May 24 hanging out with Moskal, Curtis M. Leaman, 26, and another male friend. Three or four times that day the quartet visited the Jans Party Store, 603 Garfield Ave.

On their last visit to the store in the early evening, Wolff saw Lall, whom he called Top, in the store. Wolff said he knew Lall from his reputation as a rapper, although he didn’t know him personally.

Everyone looked pretty cool with each other, he said of the vibe among the men.

Wolff bought a drink and a bag of crisps, then walked out of the store and waited for his friends, he said.

Eventually, three of Wolff and Lall’s friends also walked out of the store. He saw a friend hand something over to Moskal, he said. Soon after, Wolff saw what looked like Lall walking towards his car.

I had a feeling something was wrong, he said. I turned away. I heard a gunshot and heard a car drive away.

After the shot, Wolff and his friends dispersed, Wolff running down an alleyway away from Jans, he said. He did not see who fired the shot, he added. The friends met at a house in Bay City and then proceeded to a residence in Saginaw, Wolff said.

When asked if the friends had discussed what happened to Jans on the ride to Saginaw, Wolff said no.

I asked Parell if he had done something and he didn’t respond, Wolff said.

Bay City Public Safety Detective Bradley Lewis then said that on May 28 he spoke with Moskal’s grandmother Lucille Moskal at her Bay City home. He went there to show her photos of a man taken from images recorded at Jans, he said.

She said it was her grandson, Parell Moskal, Lewis said. She said she was sure of it. She said it had been about a month since she had seen him.

Lucille Moskal herself testified that the detective showed her a photo of her grandson, although she does not know when he did. Borushko showed Lucille Moskal two photos of a man wearing clothes Parell Moskal allegedly wore on May 24, although she said she could not definitely identify the man in the photos as her grandson .

Bay City Public Safety Detective Ben Meyer said on May 24 he surrendered to Jans for a reported homicide. He arrived to see Lalls’ body lying in an alleyway behind the business.

The store had several working surveillance cameras, both inside and out, Meyer said. Police obtained images recorded by cameras on the night of May 24, which Borushko played in court.

Images without audio showed several male customers in the store, some appearing to be interacting with each other. At 9:34 p.m., Leaman walks into the store, followed moments later by Moskal, Wolff, and another of their friends.

Meyer identified individuals by the distinctive clothing each man wore.

At around 9:38 p.m., footage showed a black car entering the parking lot and dropping off Lall, who enters the store while Leaman and Wolff are still inside. Moskal was standing outside the store at the time, the pictures showed.

Soon after, all the men leave the store, Lall coming out last. The footage showed all the parties walking around the parking lot before turning a corner and out of sight of the cameras. The car that Lall drove into drives down the alley behind the store.

At 9:48 p.m., the camera in the alley behind the store captures Lall falling face-first. Thereafter, he remains motionless on the ground.

About 18 seconds passed between the men on the turn and Lall falling forward, Meyer said.

You can see a figure that appears to run from Taylor Lall in a northerly direction to the alley, Meyer said looking at the footage. The car Lall arrived in then flies down the alley.

Defense attorney Sally B. Warren asked Meyer if investigators had ever heard of a potential motive in the murder. Meyer replied no.

Warren also asked the detective if the police found the weapon used to kill Lall.

A gun was recovered, Meyer said. He is currently at the Crime Lab awaiting ballistics.

When asked if he could identify Lalls’ killer from the pictures, Meyer said he thought he could tell it was Moskal, although the pictures do not explicitly depict Lalls shooting .

The fatal bullet entered the base of Lalls neck and came out through the nose, Meyer said.

After Meyer’s testimony, Borushko asked Judge Janer to add a firearm count to the Moskals case and then bind it to the Circuit Court for the trial. Warren objected to the link, saying insufficient evidence had been presented that Moskal was the shooter.

I don’t think the prosecutor was able to show which individual actually shot Mr. Lall, Warren said.

Borushko countered that Moskal, identified by his clothes, stood directly behind Lall as he fell, according to the video footage.

If anyone else had shot Mr Lall, they should have shot Mr Moskal, Borushko said.

Janer ended up siding with Borushko and turned the case over to the higher court for further processing.

Leaman, of Essexville, is not facing charges related to Lalls’ murder, although he faces seven gun-related offenses related to a separate shooting incident that occurred in the historic Midland Street district on the night of May 21. Police said they arrested Moskal and Leaman at the same location in Saginaw on May 28.

Lalls’ death was Bay City’s first homicide in nearly two years, with the previous one taking place in July 2019.

