Firefighters dress up as superheroes, surprise young patients





FALL CHURCH, Virginia Patients at a children’s hospital in Virginia were taken aback by greetings from some crusaders in their hair at their windows. Technical rescue teams from Fairfax County Fire & Rescue traded their gear for costumes and rappelled down the side of Inova Children’s Hospital in Fall Church on Tuesday, WJLA Reports. Among them were Battalion Commander Matt Burns and Firefighter Loren Jewell. They dressed up as Captain American and Supergirl. They wanted to show their support for the children in the hospital. “The kids were thrilled when they got to look out the window and see superheroes come over to say hello. During COVID, they didn’t have any special visitors inside,” said Jamie Gentille, director of services at the child’s life at Inova Children’s Hospital. Jewell knows firsthand how important these types of visits can be. “When I was 14, I had bone cancer, childhood cancer, and I was treated for my cancer here at this hospital,” she said. “I was on the other side. glass, so to be able to be on that side of the glass today and connect with them and just show them that they’re not alone and that they were there. “ Firefighters say they want to make it at least an annual event to boost the morale of the children at the hospital, as well as their own. “The only reason firefighters become firefighters is to do something for their community and kids are always the most important thing to us and that’s the best,” Burns said.

