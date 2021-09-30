Jenny Packham recreates 8 iconic Bond Girl dresses that guarantee glamor 007





Taken by Greg Williams at Isabels in London, the campaign photos appear bright enough to be promotional photos of No time to die which, by the way, is released around the same time the Jenny Packham X 007 collection is released in 10 of the world’s most renowned department stores. There’s the Dr No dress, a smoldering scarlet chiffon dress inspired by the tight-fitting number Sylvia Trench wore when the Secret Agent first introduced herself as Bond James Bond; the Goldfinger dress, a caped tailoring speckled with sequins and crystals that recalls the image of Jill Masterson, painted in gold, lying on the Bonds bed and the dramatic Octopussy design, with its daringly high slit and cascading drape reminiscent of a costume that turns heads modeled by Maud Adams. The list goes on; each piece is breathtaking, but ageless. You can imagine the original Bond girl Ursula Andress wearing the enchanting silhouettes, just as you can imagine La Seydoux doing a French bombshell as Jenny Packham in the latest film. The Die Another Day dress. Greg williams In fact, there aren’t many Bond-girl dresses, according to Packham who owns several books that tell the story of Ian Flemings’ work. Until a while, most girls were in bikinis! she shares, noting that key dresses came on the scene in the ’70s. For us, having two important ones is that she fades, at a loss for words. The welcome Murino received when she stepped onto set wearing Packham’s deliciously fruity dress sums it up pretty well. Caterina said this dress changed her life, recalls Jenny. The whole distribution has fallen silent; all the men wanted her and the women wanted to be her. Needless to say, the brand sold quite a few replicas afterwards. The Casino Royale dress. Who does Packham plan to wear the revitalized showtopper looks in real life? The evening and bridal wear expert, who reports good sales during the pandemic, says there is more than ever a desire to dress and feel special. It’s more about the woman than the dress, says Jenny for whom she designs, whether it’s a fiery force for Daniel Craig, the Duchess of Cambridge (a key client), or just the a woman looking for an absolutely fabulous dress that makes her feel good. This collaboration is a pretext to party! she says. This is what my dresses have always been. The Octopussy dress. Greg williams The Jenny Packham X 007 collection will be available from October 5, International James Bond Day.

