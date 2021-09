Vintage military clothing from Nigel Cabourn’s personal collection inspired this collaboration

Courtesy Nigel Cabourn is a collector. What, you ask? Bags and military clothing made in the 1940s to 1970s. Specific, right? Not really. Men’s clothing as we know it has inherited many of its most popular silhouettes of military items: khakis, flight jackets, bomber jackets, cargo jackets, field jackets, fatigue pants, t-shirts, parkas and more. many kinds of boots. Military attire is the basis of men’s fashion. It is therefore logical that Cabourn, also a designer, seeks inspiration in found objects. He ran his own eponymous label since 1970, using the shreds of old tarps, the cut of vintage work pants or the fade of a certain country jacket as benchmarks for his own designs, which were exclusively for men until 2013 (when he launched women’s fashion). With its own brand, Cabourn strives to bring the same original traits, one in a million, to new garments through color, wear, DIY finishes (like embroidery) and texture. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Custom textiles give the collection a vintage tinge. Her latest collection, a seamless mix of clothing and footwear made in collaboration with Vans Vault (the Vans Advanced Design Lab division) and Nigel Cabourn Womenswear Head Designer, Emilie Casiez, is “filled with fun designs inspired by my recent travels. in California and Japan, ”says Cabourn, who has traveled the world to find the right coat. “Combining surf style with classic Cabourn military, a strong color story and graphic influences, I really think we’ve come together to create a funky, relaxed and post-surf inspired collection.” Featuring reimagined Vans classics (like the OG Authentic LX with a frayed tongue and embossed vamp), all-new workwear-inspired clothing (the Chore coat reminiscent of vintage rugs) and covered outerwear art (a fleece jacket with Cabourn’s original artwork), the collection manages to make the all-new look like something you found in a trash can (without the inevitable scent that these types of treasures carry with them). For discerning buyers, the collection is available now. It drops in the US on October 9, but it’s already all over Japan, where Cabourn has nine (9 !!!) bricks and mortars. You can purchase select items below or relax until they arrive at select Vault by Vans retailers. (I wouldn’t wait.) LEARN MORE japan ships Nigel Cabourn x Vans Vault japan ships Nigel Cabourn x Vans Vault japan ships Nigel Cabourn x Vans Vault japan ships Nigel Cabourn x Vans Vault japan ships Nigel Cabourn x Vans Vault japan ships Nigel Cabourn x Vans Vault japan ships Nigel Cabourn x Vans Vault Shipped from United States Nigel Cabourn x Vans Vault This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

