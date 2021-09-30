Fashion
Fall fashion goes green, homewear is ditched
Jewish fashion experts in Philadelphia are tired of their COVID loungewear.
I just feel like my leggings and tunics days must be behind me, said Tina Dixon Spence, founder and CEO of children’s clothing brand Buddha Babe.
As designers seek to ditch sweatpants and hoodies, the second fall of the pandemic is still on people’s minds, along with global climate change and the desire to make the fashion industry more sustainable in the future.
Still, the gravity of current events shouldn’t put the brakes on good looks.
Dixon Spence loves fall because it gives him the opportunity to layer clothes.
I like the idea of wearing a romper with short sleeves, but with a pair of tights underneath, or throwing over a denim jacket, she said.
As the weather gets colder, she hopes to see more chunky knits, prioritizing the comfort of the toddlers she dresses, while still providing something presentable for them to wear outside the house.
Although Dixon Spence designs children’s clothing, his pieces bear a striking resemblance to what is in fashion for adults.
At the Rittenhouse Sophy Curson boutique, co-owner David Schwartz notices similar trends for a more mature audience.
This fall, I sold jeans, and I’m not usually a jeans store, Schwartz said. It’s kind of a way of going back to wearing proper clothing versus elastic waist joggers.
Jacob Hurwitz, co-founder of men’s clothing brand American Trench, takes a look at what he calls refined casual, producing an influx of knits. Hurwitz thinks the classic look has been refreshed this year with the introduction of mismatched patterns and interesting textures on the sweaters.
Once an old man’s look, the sweater cardigan is making a comeback at American Trench.
The ’90s have a moment of nostalgia, said Hurwitz.
This might be his Hurwitz way of going back to the good old days, but looser pants and even cargo pants are making a comeback in the name of comfort, but certainly not at the level of the JNCO jeans of years gone by, fear not. .
Hurwitz has noticed an increase in the number of costumes he sells, hinting at the return of wedding celebrations.
Henry A. Davidsen, Master Tailors & Image Consultants, has certainly felt an increase in demand for costumes, having already manufactured 40 costumes this year, said Brian Lipstein, president and CEO of the company. Lipstein has booked wedding fittings until February 2022.
The increased demand, however, has put unexpected strain on the business as COVID continues to put pressure on the fabric’s supply chain. Lipstein said there is a labor shortage of tailors who are unwilling to return to work if unemployment benefits pay more than a job in the garment industry.
It’s a national problem, according to Rachel Mednick, head of the circularity / sustainability committee of the Philadelphia Fashion and Apparel Industry Task Force and an adjunct professor and fashion educator at Drexel University.
COVID has exposed the disaster that is our current fashion system, Mednick said. And people have really become aware of the supply chain, and that your clothes don’t just come from one store, but start several miles away, with several people involved.
This heightened awareness, along with the global climate crisis, gives designers the opportunity to get creative in recycling clothes, turning the fabric of old clothes into new ones.
In Philadelphia’s first annual circular design competition hosted by Mednick, designers created a recycled down jacket and patchwork jacket with recycled materials.
Schwartz saw similar clothes gain popularity in his store, including one patchwork jacket made with upcycled scarves.
In addition to being more environmentally friendly, it is a one-of-a-kind garment, which makes it even more attractive to consumers.
It creates a little bit of excitement because you can’t come back and say, I want to order it in a year, Schwartz said.
Also thinking about sustainability, Dixon Spence focused on designing and creating clothes designed to last that can be passed down after a toddler has passed them, another fashion philosophy that Mednick believes designers can adopt to become more durable.
Consumers can do their part, too, Mednick said.
By buying only what we really need and finding brands that pay living wages and use natural materials instead of synthetics, the buyer can make a difference in making the fashion industry greener, a she declared.
If we still want to live on a planet, we have to do things differently, Mednick said. It’s really about protecting our human race and our land.
