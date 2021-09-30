Cincinnati Bengals fans: Tailgaters show up, dress for the team

CHICAGO It’s over four hours before the first road game, and one of the first tailgaters I see in Bengalwear is one of the most recognizable.

It’s Tony Da Tiger. It’s written on his # 94 jersey. From the wig with the silver hands sticking out of the Bengal visor to the tiger face makeup to the tiger striped shoes, who else could it be?

The look has transformed since he was a mere mortal named Anthony Brooks whose eldest daughter first painted his mug for a game six or seven years ago. Supervisor of Duke Energy linemen, the Eastgate superfan has been here with his wife for 20 years and a partner in Bengaldom. Carrie (or Brooksy) also dresses faithfully, albeit less conspicuously, in a No.30 Jesse Bates III jersey and a Bengals cap, as you can see in some photos of him.

And there are a lot of pictures taken of him.

Tony at Paul Brown Stadium is Norm at Cheers. When he enters the Jungle, everyone knows his name.

It’s actually very humiliating, he says. In our opener, I walked into the stadium and everyone shouted, Tony!

A small child asked for his autograph, says Brooksy.

My first autograph, he said, without the slightest hint of ego.

Does that make him someone?

I’m just a fan, he says.

Underneath the outfit he is just a fan who loves his team and enjoys spending time with others who love his team. That makes it a lot like so many others at this hatchback.

Like Tony, every Bengal Tiger fan has a story.

I have attended a lot of road games, mainly for work and some for fun, but i never tried what you do here as bengals fans, leaving town and chasing together, as I wrote last week. I promised to follow up on some of your stories. Being here connects you more to the Bengals and to each other.

Being here is not always easy.

THE CHEAPER ROAD

The guy who wears the ersatz Bengal tiger head is Kaeleb Schweiger. The buddy next to him with the fake white Mohawk is Rob Mack. This is wrong, is not it?

I’m balder than bald, he said.

The two attract the cameras with their headgear. They lived close together in the Dayton area. Everyone works in sales for AT&T. Mack goes to many Bengals road games with his friend. Schweiger goes to all of them.

I certainly don’t make as much money as other people who do, says Schweiger. But I’ve been doing this for a very long time.

His test drive began in Athens, where Schweiger attended Ohio University. After being a bartender on Saturday nights, he says, he was heading to the Bengals’ home games. A graduation job added income, and it added outdoor games and a growing bond with others on this hatchback run by Jim Foster. A few years ago, Mack joined Schweiger on a trip to Atlanta and is now a flexible and regular traveler.

Schweiger spent seven or eight years mastering a super saver game plan. When the Bengals’ schedule goes down, he attacks the internet, looking for options and angles of surrender. If that means driving as much as possible, taking flights sooner or later, staying miles from stadiums, so be it.

And don’t forget the match tickets.

He hunts down websites to make sure we get the best deals, Mack says, and we sit in the front row.

Schweiger has four missed road games since the start of his odyssey, two in London, two in the United States and three last year closed for COVID-19. If a 2020 game allowed even a small number of fans, it was there.

We just paid a (beep) more money, Mack says.

This is their priority. It is their social life. It is their choice. It is worth it for them.

What is a game of Bengals worth to you?

THIS IS A FIRST LOCO MEETING

Here’s how to impress a Bengals fan.

Our first date, she bought us tickets to the Ravens game, the Thursday night game, says Luke Adkins. We had so much fun that the next day she said, let’s go buy season tickets. It only progressed from there.

We kind of bonded with our experiences with the Bengals and fell in love, and now this year we were hoping to travel to all games and see all 17 games this year.

What motivated Mariana Villalba to give everything like this for their first date in 2018?

It was also her birthday, she said.

It was the seventh row, he said, behind the bench.

They worked together at Luxottica in Greater Cincinnati, so she knew her Bengals fandom, even though she didn’t share it. He grew up in Norwood. She grew up in Texas, but became a Patriots fan while attending Boston College.

Now his Bengals are his Bengals. Each wears a team jersey, his a n ° 83 with Loco Luko on the back, his a model n ° 87 CJ Uzomah.

“She always silently cheers on the Patriots,” he jokes.

HERE IS A TRUE ORIGINAL

Dan Ruther, 66, of North College Hill has been a fan since the original Bengals in 1968. He went to the Freezer Bowl in 1982. I remember we put a drink on the van, he says, and he was frozen solidly. minute later.

He is now semi-retired. The right leg prosthesis he received about four years ago protrudes from his shorts. His left foot is admittedly painful. But he’s there for his Bengals, with his wife, Veronica, among others. Ruther tries to attend all home games and one or two road games a year.

I ask him how he handles losing teams, and he says, I have no idea and laughs.

A beer and a little time don’t hurt either, apparently.

THIS LITTLE FOOTBALL FAMILY

For regulars, tailgating mixes friendships and football.

When I arrive, Tony Da Tiger and Brooksy are chatting with Hannah Walsh and Brandon Bradshaw from Portsmouth. The couples bonded to these hatchbacks.

Walsh and Brooksy are nurses. Bradshaw wears a Bengals helmet and Carl Pickens No.80 jersey, about a union construction worker and die-hard Bengals fan.

Love the whole experience, traveling with the team, traveling with all of our friends every week, says Walsh. I kind of formed this little football family.

When they started dating in early 2017, she was a fan of the Bengals, but not at the Bradshaws level. She agreed to travel with him for one game per season and brought him to two in 2019. They are already 1 for 1 in 21.

They have to get married, Tony jokes.

Someday, Walsh said.

“She’s already my best friend,” Bradshaw said.

They are already part of this family.