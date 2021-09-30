Ombre Men, Aron Marquez’s men’s skin care brand, explodes into global markets





The ever increasing acceptance of men’s cosmetics has spurred the creation of many well-known brands around the world. Men all over the world are more aware of their personal hygiene and grooming, which has driven the demand for men’s skin care products in recent years. In addition, factors such as the increase in disposal revenues among the younger generation and the proliferation of retail entities have been attributed to the growth of these products all over the world. Additionally, the introduction of men’s grooming solutions made from sustainable materials that make up the final product has propelled the market to its highest level. There is an increasing emphasis on products formulated with natural ingredients in mind, which is one of the main reasons for the growth of the industry. Aron Marquez, the creator of his personal care brand for men, recognized this growing trend and established his unique line of products that guarantee satisfaction without chemicals. Aron says there is universal demand for men’s skin care products, which has encouraged many skin care designers to enter the market. According to him, men face a plethora of issues when it comes to their skin, even more so than women by comparison, it can be said, and this has encouraged beauty and personal care brands to capitalize on this need. men, by offering products that target men of all skin types. types. About his ‘Ombre Men’ brand, Aron says, “Our full line of personal and skin care products are paraben free, hypoallergenic, and skin-friendly with no harmful effects, and it is one of the main reasons why our demanding customers appreciate the high quality of our products as they are far ahead in quality compared to others which have taken the markets by storm. With a significant market share, ‘Ombre Men’ has been in an expansive fashion, reaching out to consumers around the world. Aron says that due to its all-natural line, his brand is catching up with major markets and customers who have used “Ombre Men” products have given rave reviews for them, which is extremely encouraging. Major expansion plans are on the cards and the brand may soon see itself as the world leader in the near future. To find out more, visit www.ombremen.com or follow ‘Ombre Men’ on Instagram: @ombremen. Presented by: DN News Desk

