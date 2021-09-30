Column: Celebrities perform American fashion at the Met Gala

The celebrities arrived at the Met Gala, called fashion’s biggest night, on September 13 in their interpretations of the 2021 theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The 2020 Met Gala has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 gala has been pushed back to September to close New York Fashion Week.

the galas exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, looks at the future of American fashion. Seventy percent of the exhibition focuses on young designers and was called a diverse, inclusive and sustainable exhibition by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in a red carpet maintenance with actress Keke Palmer.

For the very first time, Vogue broadcast the red carpet live on his website and Twitter Account. Actresses Ilana Glazer and Keke Palmer hosted the live broadcast, which addressed questions submitted by viewers and interviews with attendees about how their outfits correlate with the theme.

The livestream was meant to be a step towards making high fashion more accessible to the public, but viewers were disappointed with the quality, especially compared to previous years of red carpet streaming. Those who watched the Vogues live stream noticed frequent glitches, an interruption by a producer and a 15 minute delay in the broadcast.

However, viewers will take whatever information they can get about the gala, as the event itself is a secret to non-attendees. Red carpet photos, an occasion celebrity publication on social media Where iconic bathroom photo, both of which are illegal according to Anna Wintours’ social media policy, are the only glimpse the public gets inside the Met Gala.

Looking back, here are a few red carpet moments that stood out.

Cara Delevingne in Christian Dior and Jimmy Choo

Delevingne wore white pants and a white bib with PEG THE PATRIARCHY written in red letters in the center.

Sex educator Luna Matatas coined and registered the expression in 2015 in her clothing line Peg the patriarchy with the aim of becoming provocative on subversion to the patriarchal system. Patriarchy has no sex, working to dismantle it benefits us all, she wrote on her website.

Delevingne didn’t interpret the sentence the way Matatas intended, telling Palmer, It’s about empowering women. Women’s equality, gender equality, but it’s kind of like sticking to the man. Matatas, who is a queer woman of color, independent artist and small business owner, said it was disheartening to see her art shared by cis, a white woman with power and influence without credit for her. Matatas contacted Delevingne and had no response.

United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, to Brother Vellies

Ocasio-Cortez wore a white mermaid-style dress with an organza ruffle. The back of the dress is adorned with bold red lettering, TAX THE RICH.

Perhaps the most controversial of the night is the AOC dress. The dress of the congressmen received criticism from all sides of politics, criticizing her primarily for carrying a phrase demanding something from the rich while attending an expensive event with the elite.

Designer Aurora James, who founded Brother Vellies, said in a post-gala interview with CNN: When you finally have a seat at the table, you have to decide what message you want to get across. For AOC, this seat was both figurative and literal, as she was one of the few guests to sit at Wintours’ table.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta and Cartier jewelry

Eilish wore a pink colored sparkling tulle ball gown with 1950s style hair.

Eilish, who has worn oversized streetwear clothing throughout her career, played on her feminine side, telling Palmer on the red carpet it’s about time.

Eilish worked with Oscar de la Renta to design this dress, taking inspiration from Holiday Barbie as well as old Hollywood looks from Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly. Eilish spoke to Oscar de la Renta’s creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim to persuade them to go without fur altogether in order to work with them, urging all designers to do the same.

Nikkie de Jager in Edwin Oudshoorn Couture

De Jager wore a turquoise tulle dress, decorated with colorful flowers and a turquoise ribbon with PAY IT NO MIND written in gold letters and a colorful flower crown with gold embellishments.

Makeup artist and beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager, known by her YouTube account NikkieTutorials, paid tribute to gay liberation activist and trans drag queen Marsha P. Johnson. The P in the name Johnsons stood for Pay It No Mind, which was written on a ribbon on Jagers’ dress. Johnson was known to pick up fallen flowers from sorting tables in Manhattan’s Flower District and use them to make flower wreaths. De Jager also paid homage to this in his outfit.

Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton

Osaka wore a colorful and bold printed silk dress with a ruffled black silk leather cape. Her hair was in braids twisted across the top of her head with spiked hair fans protruding from either side that were decorated with red gemstones.

Osaka was inspired by the blending of all cultures in America, especially its Haitian and Japanese heritage. The bold print of the Osakas dress was inspired by a digital watercolor of sister and professional tennis player Mari Osaka. Mari Osaka incorporated Koi fish into the design of the print as a tribute to the sisters’ Japanese heritage.

To make up for the canceled 2020 Met Gala, a second part of the Gala will take place on May 2, 2022. The second Gala Show is titled, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and will open on May 2, with both exhibitions underway. until September 5, 2022.