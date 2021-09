Best pearl jewelry 2021: Serge DeNimes to Tom Ford

With ruffled poet shirts, baggy pants and studded boots parading the runways of Ryan Roche, Dior and Gucci right now, dressing like an eccentric ocean-going captain has never been more appropriate. If you stick with that analogy (we are), then you should consider a pearl ring, earring, or necklace as your new best friend this season, sweetheart. It’s no secret that men’s fashion has moved into increasingly androgynous territory over the past decade, and trends around men’s jewelry have become increasingly daring in turn. GQ’s groundbreaking designer of the year, Harris Reed, recently launched a line of extra-romantic pearl jewelry designed for women and men with Missoma, while top British jewelry brand Alighieri has just unveiled their collection. AW21, which is accompanied by a specially designed baroque pearl necklace. for men. Indeed, regularly worn by Harry Styles, Jaden Smith and A $ AP Rocky, pearl jewelry has long been overlooked for its slightly twee aesthetic undertones, but if worn correctly (as it still is by the aforementioned trio). , they can seem nervous and a little dangerous. So here is our guide to finding, selecting, buying and wearing the best pearl pieces known to man, to help you familiarize yourself with the emerging trend of perfectly polished mother-of-pearl, right now. How are pearls formed? The only natural gem formed within a living being, pearls are made by mollusks (mainly marine oysters and freshwater mussels) as a defense mechanism, protecting them against parasites that enter their shells and damage their shell. fragile body. In short, a pearl is a reaction to an irritant in the same way that when something gets stuck in your eyes, your tear ducts produce fluid to flush it out. What are the different types of pearls? There are two main types of pearls: natural and cultured. Cultured pearls are real oyster pearls made with human encouragement. These pearls are produced by irritants that are surgically implanted in the oyster, and the pearl develops from the iridescent substance of the mother-of-pearl, also known as mother-of-pearl, produced by the defending mollusk. Natural pearls are pearls produced naturally by wild oysters living under the sea. These are extremely rare and, therefore, often outrageously expensive. Aside from vintage pieces, almost all modern pearls are cultured pearls. Where can we find the pearls? The majority of cultured freshwater pearls are found in China, while saltwater pearls are mainly found off the coasts of Japan, French Polynesia, and Australia. In fact, a search for the perfect pearl can take you halfway around the world or you can just keep reading.

