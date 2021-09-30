Free wedding dresses go to healthcare workers

RIVERVIEW, Florida Health care workers in the Bay Area recently had the opportunity to be nominated for a wedding dress.

It was The Regent way of saying, thank you.

The winners recently brought their dresses home.

Getting a wedding dress can be one of the most expensive and exciting parts of planning a wedding.





“I knew this was the one, there were the little details that I loved,” bride-to-be Elizabeth Nickerson said of her wedding dress.

“The train is beautiful, just the detail, it’s very pretty,” describes Lizette Maradiaga, who is getting married in June 2022.

“It’s amazing, I tried on the first dress, it closed perfectly, it fitted perfectly,” Katrena Flowers said of her wedding dress.

These perfect wedding dresses come at the perfect price, for free.

The three brides-to-be all work in the health field and were nominated and won a wedding dress.

Most of the dresses were demo dresses given to the Regent by Satin and Lace bridal boutique.

CEO of entertainment venue Regent, Shannon Keil thought the donation of the dresses would be a wonderful way to say thank you to the medical community for their work during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the brides were able to bring their dresses home.

“We just felt the joy of the whole process,” said Keil, who helped the brides through the fitting and selection process. “And it’s so exciting to see them take the dresses today.

We do not share any photos of the dresses chosen by each bride, but we can tell you how grateful they are that they won.

“I was starting to feel very sad, very sad,” said Nickerson, who works at Advent Health’s progressive care unit in Dade City.

“People are very, very sick families who lose several family members, so for me it was just the happy moment I needed,” Nickerson said.

Katrena Florwers is a nurse practitioner at Lakeland Regional. She also worked as a travel nurse during the pandemic and says she can understand physical, emotional and mental stress.

She says winning the dress is a blessing.

“There are no words,” said Flowers. “There aren’t enough words to say thank you.”

In addition to working as a nurse during the pandemic, Lizette Maradiaga’s mother was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was just another challenge that we had to face but we got over it, it’s a rock for me, she has always been there for me,” said Maradiaga.

Her mother has completed chemotherapy and is now in remission.

“She was able to come with me to help me choose my wedding dress, so it was much more meaningful,” Maradiaga said.

Different meaningful moments for each bride. All leave with a wedding dress, thanks to an unexpected act of kindness in the midst of a pandemic.

Keil says The Regent will be donating more dresses, saying Hillsborough County teachers will be the next recipients.