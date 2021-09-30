Fashion
Free wedding dresses go to healthcare workers
RIVERVIEW, Florida Health care workers in the Bay Area recently had the opportunity to be nominated for a wedding dress.
It was The Regent way of saying, thank you.
The winners recently brought their dresses home.
Getting a wedding dress can be one of the most expensive and exciting parts of planning a wedding.
“I knew this was the one, there were the little details that I loved,” bride-to-be Elizabeth Nickerson said of her wedding dress.
“The train is beautiful, just the detail, it’s very pretty,” describes Lizette Maradiaga, who is getting married in June 2022.
“It’s amazing, I tried on the first dress, it closed perfectly, it fitted perfectly,” Katrena Flowers said of her wedding dress.
These perfect wedding dresses come at the perfect price, for free.
The three brides-to-be all work in the health field and were nominated and won a wedding dress.
Most of the dresses were demo dresses given to the Regent by Satin and Lace bridal boutique.
CEO of entertainment venue Regent, Shannon Keil thought the donation of the dresses would be a wonderful way to say thank you to the medical community for their work during the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the brides were able to bring their dresses home.
“We just felt the joy of the whole process,” said Keil, who helped the brides through the fitting and selection process. “And it’s so exciting to see them take the dresses today.
We do not share any photos of the dresses chosen by each bride, but we can tell you how grateful they are that they won.
“I was starting to feel very sad, very sad,” said Nickerson, who works at Advent Health’s progressive care unit in Dade City.
“People are very, very sick families who lose several family members, so for me it was just the happy moment I needed,” Nickerson said.
Katrena Florwers is a nurse practitioner at Lakeland Regional. She also worked as a travel nurse during the pandemic and says she can understand physical, emotional and mental stress.
She says winning the dress is a blessing.
“There are no words,” said Flowers. “There aren’t enough words to say thank you.”
In addition to working as a nurse during the pandemic, Lizette Maradiaga’s mother was diagnosed with cancer.
“It was just another challenge that we had to face but we got over it, it’s a rock for me, she has always been there for me,” said Maradiaga.
Her mother has completed chemotherapy and is now in remission.
“She was able to come with me to help me choose my wedding dress, so it was much more meaningful,” Maradiaga said.
Different meaningful moments for each bride. All leave with a wedding dress, thanks to an unexpected act of kindness in the midst of a pandemic.
Keil says The Regent will be donating more dresses, saying Hillsborough County teachers will be the next recipients.
Sources
2/ https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/news/2021/09/30/free-wedding-gowns-go-to-healthcare-workers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]