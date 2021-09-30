Melany Of MList: Top 5 Favorite Stores in Cours Mont-Royal | List of Mélanys





Want to renew your wardrobe for spring? Next, head to Cours Mont-Royal, where your MList card can save you a lot at some of the best shops in town. Here are 5 favorite stores in Les Cours Mont-Royal. DKNY DKNY’s flagship store lives up to their reputation – this store is a display of the highest standards of creativity, integrity, innovation and quality for both genders. DKNY clothing is designed for men and women with an international look, a determined attitude and an uncompromising lifestyle. Their customers appreciate the value of a design, recognize the quality of a fabric and know how to create a unique style with their versatile collection. DKNY clothing lets you keep your outfit on, no matter what. IIIMNKYS At IIIMNKYS, they pride themselves on equipping clients with brands that share their philosophy of turning heads without too much effort and offering something that isn’t seen every day. They have super friendly staff who not only know exactly what’s going on with the brands they offer, but are also more than willing to offer expert suggestions on what will work best with the products you already own. Unequal The brand’s boutique offers clothing for women, men and children as well as fashion shoes and accessories and is located on level 2 of Cours Mont-Royal. Its unique and colorful character will brighten up your wardrobe. House 1455 Maison 1455 offers its clientele some of the most popular designer brands in the world, positioning itself as the ultimate destination for fashion lovers in Montreal. Maison 1455 is recognized for its personalized customer service, its exclusive and luxurious high-end products, as well as its pioneering spirit. Since its launch two years ago, Maison 1455 has won over the most distinguished clients in search of elegance and exclusive style. Morning Matinique was founded in 1973 in Copenhagen, Denmark, by Niels Martinsen, whose vision was to create comfortable, high quality and fashionable clothing for men. Today Mantinique is a strong brand with a clear presence on the international men’s fashion scene. Use your MList card in one of these shops and save money! Melanie xx

