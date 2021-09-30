How loving fashion brought my mom and me closer

You can blame my mom for my long journey of great outfits. From the day I was born, everything about my appearance, from the knots on my head to the frilly dresses I wore for family events, has been meticulously planned by my mother. Every time I started school, she would choose ribbons and beads to make headbands for me to match my school uniform, and she would choose fabrics to wear in the form of mom and me dresses. I can’t remember a time in my life when fashion wasn’t part of my life. It wasn’t vanity, but rather a tool my mom used to teach me how to navigate the world as a woman, who needed to be clear about who she was and where she wanted to be really quick. She always taught me to look my best no matter what that meant to me, even when I preferred sneakers to her beloved heels or all-black outfits to her often vibrant palette.

The relationship I have with my mother revolves around this shared love. When I was a teenager we would do our weekly shopping at the local mall where I would pick out outfits to try on and get rid of the stylist. When I moved from her apartment, she even offered me a Vogue adult coloring book so that we can bond with our amateur art from a distance. Loving fashion is how I love my mother.

With me in New York and her in Puerto Rico, we were mostly relegated to sharing #OOTD inspo on Pinterest and Instagram. But that changed when the pandemic caused me to move in with her for five months in 2020.

Thrilled by the promise of a return to the IRL offices following the vaccinations, we were both inspired to make clothes for work. I sent her inspirational photos of a few of Princess Diana’s monochrome costumes and spent hours at the local fabric store, one of the few remaining in my hometown of Caguas, browsing the aisles filled with organza, taffeta, silk and cotton fabrics to find the perfect linen and polyester blends to create matching suits.

With $ 250, I was able to secure fabrics to make an eight-piece capsule collection of back-to-work outfits that I think are priceless. But what really excited me was the opportunity to work with my mom again. Reflecting our new relationship as adults, our connection to fashion is more collaborative than it was during my childhood. After years of living in New York and writing about the fashion industry, I am able to bring an aesthetic sensibility that aligns with current catwalk and street style trends. Meanwhile, my mother’s unmatched sewing skills, which she has mastered for over 30 years, help me turn my vision into real clothes. If we were to do this full time, I would be the Creative Director and my mom would be the first of the workshops.

Weren’t the only ones who bonded this way. Fashion is a big part of our relationship, we’ve been through many chapters of our lives where fashion has always played a different role, said Charlotte de Geyter, who, together with her mother Bernadette de Geytor, launched the Bernadette brand in 2018. Having our brand together is a completely new and exciting chapter for our relationship.

Based in Antwerp, the mother-daughter duo create ready-to-wear and home collections that exude the kind of classic chic aesthetic that they channel into their personal lives, with numerous sets of silky pajamas, daring skirts and white buttons that feel more like heirlooms than new clothes.

A lifelong fashion enthusiast and former Ralph Lauren buyer, Bernadette archived many clothes from her youth, saving them for when Charlotte was old enough to appreciate and wear them. If I look at these clothes that she wore when she was in her twenties, I feel like I got to know her at a time in her life when I was not yet born, Charlotte said. Just like me and my mother, Charlotte and Bernadette spent their childhood browsing the stores, especially a Based in Antwerp luxury boutique called Cocodrilo, where the two marveled at the shoes.

For Akua Shabak and Rebecca Henry from Aama House, the link with fashion began with craftsmanship. Henry grew up knitting and sewing, and she passed these skills on to her daughter.

When [Akua] got to high school and started wanting to recycle and make her own clothes, I was there to help her, Henry said. The two started their brand as an Etsy store filled with the recycled clothes they made. Now they are CFDA /Vogue The Fashion Fund laureates, with a New York Fashion Week Show under their belt. While Henry may be the sewer master, Shabak is the creative chef and, according to his mother, the boss: she’s the one who gets everyone in shape.

Folklorists and history buffs, Shabak and Henry delve into their own family heritage through their collections. Their first formation called Bloodroot was inspired by their Southern lineage and the post-Antebellum period. Their latest collection Salt Water comments on the relationship that many blacks have with water, from the painful and joyful to the religious and cultural. It focuses in particular on black resort communities like Manhattan Beach in California and Marthas Vineyard.

While my mother and I did not show our collaborations to New York Fashion Week (again!), the process of making clothes together for five months both challenged and connected us, deepening our relationship. We started off with gray check two piece shorts with oversized padded shoulders from the 80s. I was transported to my childhood every time my mom asked me to come to her sewing shop to get outfitted. Decades later, I still knew the exercise: undress, stand patiently, watch out for sharp pins, and repeat. This time, I felt comfortable enough to make suggestions to shorten the hems or put the button a little higher.

The rest of the costumes arrived quickly. My mother would lock herself up for hours in her home workshop and only go out to ask me questions or ask me to come and have me adjusted. She never presented the final clothes on hangers; instead, she put them on her mannequin form so I could see if I wanted to make any changes. In the space of three months, she made four costumes. Of course, she finished them off with her namesake logo on the parts.

Through it all, I saw how much my mom still cared for my clothes to express who I am. She was excited about the possibility of me returning to the office and parading her costumes at New York Fashion Week. All these years later, she still uses clothes to explain to me the reality of being a young woman.

When I packed the costumes back to New York, I got dizzy at the thought of displaying my mom’s clothes too, determined to take care of them like I would a family heirloom. A few weeks later, I donned one of the suits, a bright yellow monochrome two-piece for a video chat job interview. I felt like my mom was launching me into the next phase of my adult life and in doing so, bonded us even more.

