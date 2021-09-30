A project of 100 dresses to highlight sustainability | Kochi News





Smruthy Simon says you can make clothes with anything. The Thrissur-based designer and fashion teacher now has a mission to make 100 costumes from recycled materials for international competition, and he does it with everything from newspapers and feathers to soda bottle caps and cigarette covers. .

Speaking of his designs, Simon says: It’s not just about creativity or portability, but showing that any material can be recycled into clothing. Fashion is a sector that can push for sustainability because it constantly adopts new ideas. When Simon started his project of 100 dresses of which he finished 40, he had wanted to present it through a fashion event, but it had to be abandoned because of the pandemic.

But in fact, it’s just a step towards designers’ long-standing attempt to create a durable fabric from readily available local material, which he says is ready for a launch. It’s a fabric that was created on an basis, but I worked to launch it more broadly, explains the designer.

He has worked with research centers and looms to convert natural fiber into wearable yarn into a sturdy material. This is something that can be done quite easily, but the problem with our loom centers is that the new generation is unwilling to work in the traditional field and the old generation artisans are reluctant to try. something new. I have worked successfully with them over the past two years to finally bring this design to life, he said as he signed.

