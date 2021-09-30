The allure and power of thrift stores





CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) – Resale, consignment or thrift stores? No matter how people refer to them, they attract people and money; a lot of money. Americans spend billions of dollars in resale stores every year.

It varies, but resale store revenues are estimated to be between $ 17 billion and $ 24 billion per year. More than 25,000 nonprofit resale, consignment and resale stores attract Americans to search for used clothing and goods, according to the National Association of Resale Professionals (NARTS). Three stores in three years. That was Rhonda McMaster-Allendorph's goal when she bought Plato's Closet Schenectady in 2017. Next is Style Encore, which opened in the Clifton Park Center shopping mall in 2018. The third store, Once Upon a Child opened next to Plato's Closet's new location off Route 146 in Clifton Park in November 2020.

McMaster-Allendorf said his daughter and co-owner Mehgan McMaster's dream is to open a store. McMaster-Allendorph told his daughter she had to get her Bachelor of Commerce degree before agreeing to buy a store. McMaster-Allendorph said it turned out Plato's Closet, a place where his daughter was shopping, was for sale when her daughter graduated. Why are second-hand stores popular? It's simple: According to McMaster-Allendorph, there is a demand for places where people can shop and save money.

The online thrift store thredUP has listed money saving as one of the reasons people buy from thrift stores in its Fashion Resale Market and Trend Report 2021. Other reasons are durability, quality and an aversion to economic and environmental waste. Why do people go to thrift stores Savings: Almost 75% prefer stores that save them money

Unique Finds – almost 50% love stores that have new items when they shop

Unpredictability – around 50% like not knowing what to find Source: Fashion Resale Market and Trend Report 2021 Mask sales rebound after fading

He was a child offers clothes, toys and shoes for premature babies up to size 20 as well as other baby equipment. Plato's closet offers clothing, shoes, handbags and other accessories for women and men that appeal mainly to teenagers. Style Encore sells women's clothing, both business and casual, as well as shoes, handbags and accessories.

Durability is often seen as a major benefit of buying used products. McMaster-Allendorph said second-hand stores keep items out of landfills. She is right, but it also saves energy, water and reduces carbon dioxide (co2). ThredUP has a sustainability report for each item on their website that shows how much energy and water are saved by purchasing the item. It also shows how much CO2 is reduced. "Second-hand shopping is naturally environmentally friendly: you breathe new life into something that normally goes to the landfill and you are probably saving money and supporting a good cause to get started," said Discover the magazine. Thrift stores are expected to continue to grow in popularity. ThredUP estimates that sales will double over the next five years to reach $ 77 billion in annual sales.

