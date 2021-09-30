Raf Simons Melded Tailoring and Rock T-shirts for Spring 2022 – WWD

Raf Simons has found a clever way to give classic wardrobe items the restless, subversive energy of youth: by dabbing black jackets and embroidering white shirts with the gruesome, gothic graphics of rock t-shirts.

It was as if an old haberdashery in Antwerp was taken over by the cool kids, who also have oversized striped dress shirts, ski jumpers and vintage-look trench coats, while leaving the old school labels sewn on the sleeves, or on the sleeves. fishnet necklines. of their outfits.

The Belgian designer recently extended his signature brand to include women’s clothing, although both male and female models donned austere sack dresses and flared coats.

The rain-wet hair, heavy black shoes, and bracelets in the shape of skeleton hands were dark tinsel with soft accent colors like baby blue and pale yellow.

There was a whiff of Miuccia Prada in all the neat, half-pleated skirts. Simons is also co-creative director of the Milanese fashion house that bears her name, and her husband, Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of Prada, attended the parade in the ornate main hall of the Palais de Brongniart.

The other designers Demna Gvasalia; Pieter Mulier and Proenza Schouler’s boys Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez also adopted Simons’ refined and expert cuts, as well as more voluptuous and shapes, including oversized jackets with aquatic floral prints.

Backstage was closed due to coronavirus, so Simons sent a short list of artists and some quotes about young people. The one that seemed most appropriate, considering all the generous proportions: “One day this kid will get bigger. “