19 fall tops and dresses that are perfect to wear in 60 degree weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Can we all admit that the weather has been strange and unpredictable lately? That’s pretty much a given at the start of a new season. Some days it still feels like summer, and others have that crisp fall feel that we expect all year round. Eventually the temperatures will unite and be fine in the 60s, which is why we need the right fashion pieces that feel comfy and cozy!

We weren’t wearing super heavy sweaters yet, but we can’t go out with thin tank tops or camisoles. So we’ve rounded up a variety of tops and dresses for day and night that strike a balance between the two! Plus, most of our picks are easy to layer, so you can adjust them to your liking. Read on to shop!

19 tops and dresses perfect for balmy 60 degree weather

Casual day tops

1. Our absolute favorite: This Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Crop Top is great because the knit is lightweight, and the material has tiny holes that make it really breathable!

2. We also like: We love the feel of this loose top from SheIn it’s like a cross between a casual long sleeve t-shirt and a sweater!

3. We cannot forget: The minimalist vibrations and structure of this oversized top from SweatyRocks make it much more than an everyday t-shirt.

4. Best ever high: If you want to wear something basic and understated, we love it this henley Amazon Essentials!

5. Best Improved Basic Version: This top MIHOLL has amazing lantern style sleeves made from breathable lace material!

Raised evening tops

6. Our absolute favorite: We are totally obsessed with the long gathered knit sleeves that this Florens top sports its the epitome of sensual elegance!

7. We also like: This Kate Kasin blouse is the type of top you can wear to dinner with a mini skirt or cigarette pants for a professional office look!

8. We cannot forget: Long sleeves on it has adapted Top Romwe balance its chic asymmetrical cutouts!

9. Best Fashionable Choice: The peplum look is super flattering and this The Drop top nails style with its smocked bodice!

10. Best staple tops: Loose and fluid blouses like this one from Qearal are comfortable and versatile!

Discreet weekend dresses

11. Our absolute favorite: This ruffle dress BTFBM will look great with ankle boots or white sneakers for a Sunday brunch with friends!

12. We also like: If you want to feel like you’re wearing a hoodie while looking cute, check out this belt number JOLIJARDIN!

13. We cannot forget: We believe that this fluid floral midi dress WHO will look effortlessly glamorous with a leather motorcycle jacket!

14. Best simple dress: You can style it long sleeve A-line dress from POP-YOUTH with so many different jackets and accessories!

15. Best Bodycon Dress: You can wear this MiiVoo Long Sleeve Ruched Dress with sneakers by day and turn it into a night look with heels!

Evening and evening dresses

16. Our absolute favorite: What could be better to wear in the fall than leather? This faux leather dress KUFV is added to our shopping cart ASAP!

17. We also like: This wrap sweater dress Zonsaoja is great if you want to wear an outfit that doesn’t need a jacket!

18. We cannot forget: The feminine sensation of this WDIRARA chiffon dress dream for a romantic evening!

19. Best summer to fall dress: This satin slip dress by Gmeitoeywas a hit in the summer, and we can still wear it in the fall with all of our favorite boots and jackets!

