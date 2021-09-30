ALPHX, a new line of men’s underwear, launches with a twist

Influencer Garrett Swann and seasoned fashion executive Tom Speight noticed a gap in the world of men’s underwear, so they joined forces to launch ALPHX: Underwear for All Men. The duo tell The Daily how they’re giving men more sizing options and why they want to be the first men’s underwear line to focus on body positivity.

Tell us a bit about your professional background!

To M: I have held leadership roles in several global lifestyle brands during my 30+ year career including President of Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans, North America, 2 (X) IST, Kate Spade and Ralph Lauren Intimates, to name a few.

Garret: I keep reinventing myself! One of the things I always wanted to do was a clothing line and here I am launching ALPHX. My dreams were to be a TV and movie star, but I only had 14.5 minutes of fame. I was ripped off for thirty seconds. I spent years in Hollywood decorating sets as a set designer and art director, but after my short time on TV [acting] career on Fashion house with Bo Derek, I realized I wanted more. I started producing and directing short films and that content creation morphed into a career as an influencer and model in New York City. [gaining] more than 360,000 subscribers on social networks.

What made you feel there was a need in the market for another brand of underwear?

To M: We spoke to a lot of guys before we started, and they told us that unless you’re of average height, it’s hard to find good-looking, well-fitting underwear on the market. The average man in the United States has a 40 inch waistline, but you would never know that by looking at the underwear on sale. Consumers today want relevant brands. Women’s brands like Third Love and Knix have created great companies celebrating body positivity, and no one is really doing that for men. And we have as many problems as women when it comes to feeling good about yourself.

Garret: As an underwear lover and aligning with Tom’s vision, underwear is just the beginning and the first layer in itself. Just like life, we work from the inside out and this allows us to tell the story of the ALPHX lifestyle. There is no body positivity in the market for men and it’s time to open up the conversation about promoting all body types. It’s so much more relevant.

How did you start the process?

To M: Garrett and I were friends before we started ALPHX. We actually met at a 2 (X) IST PR event and we hit it off. We have very complementary skills, which have worked well to get ALPHX off the ground. I understand supply chain, operations, finance, and general management, and Garrett understands digital marketing, especially social media, and building successful brand ambassador campaigns. He’s also incredibly connected, which has helped us tremendously with the content on the site.

How many types of underwear do you launch and what makes them different from other brands?

To M: We are different from other brands in the market because our goal is to better adapt to more men. This means that we have 130 styles, colors and sizes options for men to find their best fit. From XS (size 26 ″) to XXL (46 ″), including an industry-first leg adjustment option. We created the contemporary slimmer MDRN and the more spacious ATHLTC fit. Think about jeans: a man who has an average height and wider thighs has had problems in the past. He had to take a size larger to fit his legs and his belt was loose or if it fit his waist he wore a tourniquet around his legs all day! The same concept worked backwards too. Now he can match his waistline with his ideal leg size for a better fit. This feature is available in our trunk and boxer styles. We’ve also created an easy-to-use, personalized fit recommendation tool to sort options and guide them to their best fit.

Garret: We are launching with three silhouettes (Slip, Trunks & Boxer) and five colors. All men are created equal, but our thighs are not! We also incorporate body positivity which has rarely been served in the menswear space.

Where can customers find the products?

To M: We want to shape our own narrative, so we launch exclusively at ALPHX.com. We can also offer our customers the highest quality at a competitive retail price by cutting out the middleman.

You can remove the tags, but we hear they come with something extra. Tell us about it!

To M: We hate labels, both metaphorically and physically, so we love the idea of ​​ripping them off. Some brands print on fabric to avoid labels, but we think it looks messy. The print flakes over time and may leave irritating residual particles. We include an inspirational quote along with all the required information. We picked five from various sources, each inspiring us to become better versions of ourselves. A bit like a fortune cookie!

Tell us about the charity / mental health component.

To M: Garrett and I strongly believe in giving back. Long before COVID, we identified men’s mental health as the area we wanted to support. As men we carry so much baggage, and more often than not we do nothing because we are afraid of appearing weak. Statistically, men are more likely than women to suffer from addiction, to commit suicide, etc. COVID has only exacerbated this problem. In fact, this area is so underserved that it is difficult to find organizations in this area to support. This is why we collect a percentage of sales, set it aside and ask our customers to contact us with the suggested organizations.

What was the most surprising aspect of creating an underwear line?

To M: All! We’re basically a two-man team juggling a lot of moving parts, but it was a fantastic trip. Doing a social distancing fitting last winter was hysterical. I can only imagine what my neighbors thought about having a man in his underwear on my patio in January. Not something you see everyday in Connecticut.

Garrett: Patience has been the biggest learning lesson here. And here we are creating a brand during a pandemic. Are we crazy? In a good way, yes. This gave us the opportunity to delve deeper into the message and history of building a great brand from the inside out. By the way, we nailed the virtual fittings.

