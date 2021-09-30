‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Lori Allen Featured at Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon





Allen said she felt like the women who attended wanted to hear her story of survival and how she thrived after breast cancer.

BRYAN, Texas The 18th Annual Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon Thursday Afternoon inside the Hilton College Station & Conference Center featured the keynote speaker Lori Allen who is a breast cancer survivor and co-host of Say yes to the dress: Atlanta and Say yes to the dress: Bridesmaids. Allen said coming to speak about breast cancer awareness in Brazos Valley was a given. Finally, someone has the courage to start over with breast cancer events because in October I travel all over the United States and Canada, doing breast cancer events last year, he didn’t. ‘there weren’t any, said Allen, I’m like, you I know we have to start over, so I was so glad I could be invited to come over here. There is a lot going on around the #ArmsValley today: Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon with Keynote Speaker @loriallensyttd The @BrazosValleyEDC lunch with the keynote speaker, Dr Ray Perryman Hear their stories tonight on @KAGSnews. pic.twitter.com/T67jNkgI7F – Elisabeth Tharp (@ elisabeththarp1) September 30, 2021 For Thursdays Survive and thrive lunch, Allen said she felt the women who attended wanted to hear her story of survival and how she thrived after breast cancer. I’m the perfect girl for that because I didn’t do nothing but thrive after my breast cancer, said Allen, I had to survive this, I’m not going, you know, Sugarcoat, like, oh yeah it was just a wonderful time in my life i mean it was horrible and i never want to relive breast cancer again if i can help but having it again. She said she had flourished since having breast cancer and her life has improved since. Allen said she wanted people to give up on the fact that in the era of COVID-19, one in eight people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Someone who’s really healthy and training, you know, hasn’t really had a problem [can be diagnosed with breast cancer], and you could be that face too, so we can’t skip those mammograms, we have to get back to breast cancer, Allen said, Seriously. Click on here to find a place to have a mammogram near you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kagstv.com/article/news/local/say-yes-to-the-dress-star-lori-allen-featured-at-breast-cancer-luncheon/499-3fb32db3-8bd0-42dd-bd6e-eb154c0f49b2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos