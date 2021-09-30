After hours of shopping we found the 10 best fall dresses for every occasion.

dresses-fall

Don’t get me wrong: I love oversized sweatshirts and baggy jams as much as the next girl. But after a year of quarantine and Zoom parties, we’re all looking for a reason to dress up. When there is what appears to be an endless virtual stockpile to sift through (not to mention our recent clothing purchases have largely been lounge wear), scoring a winning style can be a waste of time. That’s why we’ve focused on browsing virtual shelves, narrowing down the options for the best fall dresses ready to go with you on the cooler days to come. This selection of fabulous fall dresses, we’re talking long sleeves, plaid patterns, chunky knits and bohemian styles, is an elegant buffet of sartorial opportunities.

Best Blazer Dress: Cider Plaid Collar Blazer Dress

The pantsuit has had a renaissance recently, but if you’d rather show off a little more skin, we’ve got you covered. Step into one of the biggest fall 2021 fashion trends: the blazer dress, which is a men’s fashion classic with a feminine twist. We get Major Cher from Distraught With the vibes of that preppy style, the thick, comfortable flannel material is perfect for back to school or those fall afternoons spent in the pumpkin patch.

Best Floral Dress: Always Yours Plum Purple Floral Print Long Sleeve Skater Dress

From prairie wildflower prints to delicate floral patterns, there is an art to finding the quintessential floral pattern. This long sleeve skater dress is just the right amount of sheer and can easily be layered under jackets and over tights for colder temperatures.

Best Casual Fall Dress: Amoretu Womens Summer Tunic Dress

If comfort is the key, look no further than this loose tunic dress. The classic tiered silhouette can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion, wear it with heels or riding boots for a feminine feel, or combat boots for a bolder vibe. At $ 25 and available in a plethora of colors / styles, we don’t blame you for buying a few.

Best Denim Dress: Free People Femme Alpha Mini Dress

A denim dress has become a fall dress staple in everyone’s closet, but that doesn’t make it easy to find a good one. You want it to look structured while still being flexible, a difficult feat when it comes to denim. This Free People dress passes both tests with flying colors, the cinched waist gives it a certain shape, the cotton fabric allows movement and the raw bottom hem lends itself to the perfect look.

Best Fall Maxi Dress: Lulu’s Paisley Print Button Up Maxi Dress in Magic Cream

Designed with a relaxed fit that’s as comfortable as your favorite loungewear set, this ankle-length beauty is made from a vaporous, breathable fabric that’s versatile enough to be worn for runs, yet stylish enough to dress for. a marriage. The purple and brick red cashmere print and shiny gold lurex stripes couldn’t be more tailored for fall.

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dress: Limelight Lurex Star Maxi Dress

Whether you’re hooking it up at an IRL wedding or attending the best Zoom party of your life, finding the right dress to wear for a wedding is difficult. You want to wear something that makes you shine but not overshadow the bride, of course. What better way to shine than in this festive and mystical maxi dress adorned with metallic stars? This is hands down the cutest dress to celebrate.

Best fall midi dress: Abercrombie & Fitch smocked short sleeve midi dress

We love the green check pattern of this smocked midi dress for fall. The tiered silhouette, ruffle details and peek-a-boo leg make this dress soft and sexy.

Best bohemian fall dress: jacket sleeve midi dress

For a bohemian look that revel in that travel spirit, you can’t go wrong with this romantic midi dress in sheer chiffon and a pretty floral print. Available in a range of plus sizes, you are sure to find the perfect fit.

Best fall cocktail dress: shamrock dress

Nothing like a good puffed sleeve to classify the occasion. This chic cocktail dress is also the perfect LBD, classic but always guaranteed to make a grand entrance.

Best fall sweater dress: J. Crew half-zip sweater dress in super soft yarn

Sweater dresses don’t have to be tight and uncomfortable (it’s the last thing you want to wear on Thanksgiving), this super soft version is knitted with yarn that looks like butter on your skin and is quite roomy to make all your fall activities in. Plus, it’s available in four colors and nine (!) sizes to suit all body types and preferences.