Dress for the wet weather, say festival organizers





Everything is ready to "Reconnect" with the fans

Content of the article The city’s first major outdoor concert in more than two years is now less than 24 hours away, as Rock On The River: Reconnect kicks off Friday at Hollinger Park.

Content of the article Teams have been busy over the past few days preparing the site for the two-day festival featuring an all-Canadian lineup of contemporary rock acts led by Arkells on Friday and The Glorious Sons on Saturday. While music fans across the region will no doubt be excited about the live performances, the weather forecast for the weekend is not ideal. On Friday evening, light rain is forecast with a temperature of around 15 ° C, while the forecast for Saturday also calls for similar temperatures and light rain. With that in mind, the Timmins Festivals and Events Committee has offered some advice to spectators heading to the park. The ground is a bit sloppy, we’re not talking about sloppy Woodstock, but certainly three weeks of sloppy rain. Please dress accordingly. For real wear boots, your feet WILL GET WET. No one likes soaked ones, read part of a TFEC review on their social media pages. A few members of the installation crew told the Daily Press on Thursday afternoon that the grass conditions are not too bad right now, but with rain forecasted that could change quickly. Umbrellas will not be allowed in the festival, so TFEC suggested that customers bring a rain poncho or raincoat. Additionally, items such as chairs, coolers, large bags and cameras will not be allowed at the entrance. No food or drink outside either. All customers are required to complete a COVID-19 screening prior to entering. With this in mind, the public is urged to remain patient and courteous with staff, and to show up a little early, as the lines can move slowly. In accordance with provincial regulations, masks or face covers will be required at all times, apart from the consumption of food and beverages. Friday schedule: 5:00 p.m. doors open; 6 p.m. Paul Sebalj; 6:45 p.m. The Beaches; 8 p.m. July conference; 9:30 p.m. Arkells. Saturday schedule: 5:00 p.m. doors open; 6:10 pm Relic Kings; 7 p.m. JJ Wilde; 8:25 p.m. Matt Mays; 10 p.m. Les Fils Glorieux.

