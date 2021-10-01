Coming soon to the list of talents that are part of CR Fashion Bookof the last issue 19 on the theme of the parade, photographers Julien Tavel and Chris Maggio filmed the double cover of our last international edition, RC Japan Issue 6. With full double covers in Chanel and Balenciaga respectively, this new issue celebrates the energy and spectacle of the circus that has continued to inspire the fashion world and beyond for centuries. Learn more about the new issue at crfashionbook.com/jp.

cr fashion book japan issue 6 joins the cr fashion show

Julien Tavel for CR Japon Number 6

Chris Maggio for CR Japan Issue 6

CR Fashion Book Japan Issue 6 is available on newsstands in Japan and online at crfashionbook.com/jp.