Adriana Lima Brings Back 2000s Bandage Dress In Metallic Gold Sandals
Adriana Lima was beaming at the opening night of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
For the evening, the model wore a tangerine leather coat and nude mini dress with a 2000s-inspired bandage silhouette; she also added golden hoops to make it look classy.
To keep the same color pattern, Lima opted for a pair of classic gold sandals that included a buckle strap and nearly 4-inch heels to take advantage of the elegant tone of the coats.
Michael Buckner for Variety
Gold Limas sandals are a staple in a model’s wardrobe. She has worn similar styles on different red carpets and VIP events, such as the Venice Film Festival. Although she recently traded in her high heels for tall boots for the Savage x Fenty Show, the model always leans for stilettos, high heels and open-toed sandals.
Former must-have brands of Victorias Secret Angels include Gianvito Rossi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Schutz, for which she has served as an ambassador. Her passion for shoes led her to land campaigns with protection and collaborations with Puma, as well as the launch of a boxing-inspired collection.
Michael Buckner for Variety
This year, about a month ago, I also became one of the designers at Puma, Lima told FN in 2019. It’s amazing to be on the other side as a creative. For me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I go to the gym six times a week, so when you work out and try different exercises, you understand what is missing and what you can add to a clothing and shoe line.
Michael Buckner for Variety
Add glitter to your wardrobe with these ankle strap sandals, inspired by Adriana Lima.
Buy now: Vince Camuto Saprendra sandal, $ 98.95
Buy now: A New Day Gillie Heels, $ 27.99
Buy now: Schutz Altina metallic lizard-embossed leather sandals, $ 118
See the best of Adriana Limas street style look through the years.
Launch gallery: Adriana Limas The best street looks over the years
