As we start to live longer, they are making shorts shorter | Featured Columnist
The end of September is not the time to go shopping for shorts. But my wife, Sharon, and I were heading to South Carolina for a 60th birthday celebration with my high school friends and spouses. All of my shorts were either too tight or too short.
It must have something to do with reaching 60. I don’t eat more and exercise less. But all this summer, the old size just wouldn’t have accepted to last for years on the notch on the belt.
The makers of the bluejeans and khakis I wear understand this problem. There is probably an official name, but I call it stretch fabric. He looks the same as ever but has at least another inch of waistline.
Why in the world not all men’s pants are made from stretch fabric is a big mystery. A few years after box springs and mattresses entered the market, how many people were still stuck with ropes and straw?
Comfortable yet flexible men’s pants have been available for many decades, but with that telltale elastic waist. This type of pants is still on the shelves. Why?
In the spring my wife bought me some stretch fabric shorts. I like the style but not the length. For some reason, the lords of fashion have decided that men’s shorts should be shorter now.
That would be nice, except we’re not living in the 1980s anymore. Since the end of that decade, I can’t put on shorts that fall well above the knee without feeling naked.
It hasn’t always been that way. When I was a kid, longer shorts were called Bermuda shorts and worn only by older men. I thought I would never wear shorts like this.
Now I see snapshots from the ’80s, or an old Magnum, PI episode, and wonder how come anyone ever thought shorts were a good idea.
But here we are in 2021, and men’s shorts are definitely on the rise. I’m sorry, but if Tom Selleck looks so silly in reruns, just think how awkward he would look wearing those shorts today.
Older men have gotten into the habit of wearing shirt tails, for obvious reasons. This summer, I became one of those men not because my stomach is necessarily big. This is because I had to unbutton the top button of my shorts.
So I went shopping for some new shorts to wear on our senior celebration trip. Thinking that stores aimed at outdoor enthusiasts might be more inclined to stock longer shorts, I went to these places first.
I have never owned camouflage clothing in my life, but I was ready to go if I had to.
Apparently the only hardy outdoor enthusiasts who buy shorts this time of year are 80s type Tom Selleck.
I found myself in one of those discount barns with rows of items that apparently never sold in large retail stores. The selections were slim, but I managed to find a pair of shorts that were longer than any I’ve ever worn. In fact, they fall below the knee.
And they’re a nice green and black camouflage. I think I’m on to something.
