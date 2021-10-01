HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Coming of age celebration that requires an extravagant dress for the event star





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The celebration of Quinceaera is one of the most iconic traditions in Mexican culture and is celebrated throughout Latin America. The event marks the moment when a girl turns into a woman at the age of 15. And, of course, the elaborate party often involves an extravagant dress. Erika Gonzalez takes us to a small corner store in Denver where making these dresses is a family affair. For nearly four decades, the Zamora family and Lara have turned Quinceaera’s dreams into a carefully stitched masterpiece. “We are the only ones here in Denver who make the dresses by hand and by hand,” said Brian Lara. Brian Lara is a third generation fashion designer. At 17, he worked part time in the family clothing store Quinceaera. “It’s like one of the first things everyone sees, that’s why we have to make it perfect for her, so she can feel that she’s the only one there,” Brian Lara added. . It starts with a vision for a quinceanera, then the family turns that idea into a grand design. Then finally, in a beautiful sight to see. “It takes a lot of imagination to have materials, colors, embroidery, so it’s an art,” said Carlos Lara, Brian’s father. Carlos accidentally created his first Quinceaera dress at age 15. “Each drawing has a million, two hundred thousand stitches. That’s about what it takes to embroider a dress, ”added Carlos Lara. He learned from his teacher and mother, Isadora Zamora. She started the family business in Juarez, Mexico. Ten years ago, they brought their love and passion for sewing to the United States and landed in Denver. Today, Isadora is one of many family members who spend their days working to the constant rhythm of a sewing machine. Royal-inspired dresses covered with crystals with a traditional Mexican rider theme

Carlos wants to create something special for every customer who walks into his store. This is why his family insists on doing all the work under one roof. “It’s very rare that a girl comes in and likes a single dress. He says every girl likes a piece of several dresses, “so we like to make it to her liking, to do it to her liking,” added Carlos Lara. Unique Quinceaera Celebration is an Age-old Hispanic Tradition Carlos and His Family Want to Help Stay Alive in Denver and Beyond I would like everyone in the United States to feel the joy that we feel in the Quinceaera tradition. I want to extend this joy.

