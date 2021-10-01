Collection of coats underway in Susquehanna County





Organizers with a group in Susquehanna County are preparing for a coat distribution and need winter items to donate to those in need.

MONTROSE, Pa. The storage rooms under St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Montrose are starting to fill with lockers, bags and boxes full of winter clothing. Each year Dan Graham and John Finlon spend months preparing Susquehanna County coats for our community distribution, collecting or purchasing winter items to distribute to those in need. “It seems like everyone needs a coat in the winter, especially small children. It’s always good for your heart to see someone come over and give them a coat and a smile and say thank you,” said John. Six distribution events will take place between October 12 and December 16 at different locations in Susquehanna County. Donations of new or slightly used coats, hats and gloves are collected, classified by category and placed in bins. Organizers say they could use more. “We never seem to have enough kids ‘coats or large ladies’ coats. And what we found is that women will wear large coats for men, but men won’t wear large coats for women, so we’re always running out of those. We’re looking for those, ”Graham said. It’s the 15th year of the coat drive, and organizers say they’re surprised year after year at the number of people who need something as simple as a jacket. “Last year with COVID we gave out 1,200 or more. The year before, I think 1,600, but it looks like in recent years it’s well over 1,000,” he said. declared Finlon. If you would like to donate, you can take them to St. Paul’s or to the Pivot physiotherapy office in Montrose. Organizers say they still need volunteers to help with distribution events as well. Coats should be distributed to the following locations: Saint-Paul Church, Montrose, October 12, 13

Musta / Stiles VFW Post 6723, Great Bend, October 15-16

Christ Church, Susquehanna, October 22, 23

Christ Church, Forest City, October 28, 29, 30

St. Marks, New Milford, November 1-2

Saint-Paul Church, Montrose, December 15 and 16

