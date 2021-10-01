A local fashion show to benefit Chemung County Habitat For Humanity





HORSEHEADS, NY (WETM) Runway for a Cause, a local nonprofit, is hosting its second annual fashion show this weekend to showcase the region’s designers and raise funds for Chemung County Habitat for Humanity. Emmi Saufley and Katrina Hardiman got started Track for a cause about two years ago to provide an outlet for local creative artists to showcase their talent. The organization holds several events throughout the year to raise money for charities across the country. It all leads to their biggest event of the year: the fashion show. “We’re working on building a team of designers and models, hairstylists, photographers, DJs, all of that,” Saufley said. “This show is great. We love to give back to the community. Emmi Saufley, co-founder of Runway for a Cause, spoke to 18 Jordan Norkus newscasters to talk about the organization and their second annual fashion show. From finding people to fill each role and preparing for the event itself, it’s a year-long process of getting everything ready for the show. Most of the people involved are from the Twin Tiers, but they also bring in artists from all over the country. “Most of our designers are local,” Saufley said. “We have one that’s actually in LA. She moved there not so long ago and she started here in Elmira. She is a former BOCES and was very interested after seeing our first show. We have one that’s in New Jersey. He is also a former student of BOCES. He was also on our show last year. And then we have a Honduran designer, actually, this year. She’s our international and her interest I think comes from our social media and she’s very excited to put on her bridal line. “ This year they have added an extra hour of the show and are also offering a virtual option for anyone who is uncomfortable attending the show in person due to COVID-19. “People who might not be too comfortable coming back, they can stream our show live and be able to tune in that way and see that we are able to give back to our charity. chosen and watch it from the comfort of their home, ”Saufley said. The fashion show takes place on Saturday 2 October at the Arnot Shopping Center Event Center in Horseheads. The hours are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. “At the show we’ll have raffle baskets, live music, Heidi Ho’s Food Truck, lots of delicious baked goods from local bakeries and just a good time,” Saufley said. VIP and general admission tickets are still available for both shows and can be purchased online or at the door. If you buy tickets online, there are two separate links: one for presence in person and another for the direct. Follow Piste for a cause on Facebook and Instagram to find out more about future events and projects.

