I did a complete 180: Native Truckee goes from medical to men’s fashion

As Jenny Geresy made her way to the Bay Area from her hometown of Truckee, awareness began to set in.

After years of working toward a master’s degree in medicine, the pandemic and a burning desire to come home sparked a move that surprised her family, friends and even herself.

My sister got married in August (2020), said Geresy. And that was my post wedding ride to the bay. I thought about it during the three and a half hour drive, and I couldn’t help but think about it. I had always played with the idea of ​​going back, but it was this return to the Bay that made it.

Along these roads to San Francisco, Geresy has made a figurative U-turn in her life, going from a career in the health field to opening a men’s clothing store in the city where she has. grown up.

I did a full 180, Geresy said. People will come and say: Is this your passion? Well, it’s now. It started to take over my life.

PANDEMIC OPENING

While many businesses were closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, Geresy found an opportunity.

Grizzly Menswear, which opened in May at 1001 Soaring Way, offers seasonal menswear. With the motto, Where lake life meets mountain life, the company aims to provide clothing suitable for summer days on the beaches of Tahoes through to the chilly evenings of a winter night in the center. city ​​of Truckee.

To open Grizzly Menswear, Geresy has relied on friends and family since growing up in Truckee. Friends who became electricians, architects and contractors all helped launch the business.

All the connections in setting this up made my heart so full, she said. I don’t even think it struck me that I own a men’s clothing store. But my favorite part was the community support.

Opening a business during a pandemic has not been without challenges, Geresy said. The clothes had to be ordered several months before the upcoming season, which allowed her to dig through any items she could get her hands on to fill the shelves during the summer months. Over the weeks, however, those shelves quickly filled with her own handpicked items, and as the clothing inventory grew with t-shirts, flannels, pants and other selections. , the desire to give back to the region has also grown. she grew up in.

I wanted to be part of the community and give back to the community, said Geresy. I was born and raised here, and honestly, I couldn’t have opened the store anywhere else.

With South Tahoe residents displaced by the Caldor fire, Geresy reached out to friend and Bike ER owner Jeremy Woodard to raise funds for those affected.

No one really knew what was going on with the fire, Geresy said. I just felt helpless. I’m just sitting here, and what can we do? What if we made an event?

By offering free bike tunes over Labor Day weekend outside of his store, the two were able to raise more than $ 1,300 for those affected by the fire.

It was his idea, Woodard said. She asked us if we were going to tune up for free if someone had donated, we tune up their bike for free.

FIND A NICHE

Geresy said she often asks why she is speaking only to men.

Her response is to keep it simple, placing the idea of ​​selling women’s clothing in a whole different arena rather than ensuring that guys, like her father, an inspiration for the store’s launch remain. in shape.

I don’t think I would have thought about it for more than 5 minutes, said Geresy as she opened a women’s clothing store. There is no way. Men’s fashion is so much easier than women’s fashion.

Instead, Geresy said she’s looking to fill in the gaps by offering a rotating selection of clothing focused on mountain living that can’t be found in the city.

Looking ahead, Geresy said she is considering more ways to give back to the community as she seeks to continue growing the business during a time of uncertainty as COVID-19 cases have surged in many parts of the country.

I’m a brand new business and if I close now I’m done, she said. That’s it. I was really super nervous about it.

